Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February

Ather Energy has recorded 140% year-on-year growth over the sales figures of February 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 10:50 AM
File photo of Ather 450X 
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ather Energy has registered sales of 2,042 electric scooters in the month of February. The EV maker recorded a 140% year-on-year growth over the corresponding month a year ago.

The company has said that it continues to witness growth in demand for its electric scooters but the supply side is unable to keep up the pace.

Last month, the company delivered a fraction of its pending pre-order pipeline. “We are actively working with our supplier partners to reduce the demand-supply gap, and are hopeful that things will begin to turn around over the next two-three months," said Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

(Also read | Ather scooters clocked 85 mn kms in 2021, saving 1.98 mn kgs of CO2 emissions)

The company continues to expand its retail footprint in the country and also strengthen its charging infrastructure. The company last month signed an MoU with the government of Karnataka to install 1,000 charging grids across the state to help promote electric mobility and make EVs a mainstream mode of transportation.

It signed a partnership with the Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) of Karnataka to jointly establish fast-charging for e-two-wheelers across 1,000 locations in the state. The company also announced that it will give free charging service to EV users in the state (Read full report here).

Last month, the company also partnered with the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming edition of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), making its debut in the popular franchise-based cricket in the country. The partnership will help Ather further establish itself as a vibrant EV brand along with promoting electric mobility  (Read full report here). 

It will help the company drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country as it focuses on scaling up its geographical footprint. Ather Energy is also working on enhancing its production capacity over the next three years while betting big on the charging infrastructure.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

