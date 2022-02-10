Ather scooters clocked 85 mn kms in 2021, saving 1.98 mn kgs of CO2 emissions

HT Auto
Last year alone, electric scooters from Ather Energy saved about 14 crore cumulatively after riding 85.03 million kilometres.
File phot of Ather 450X 
EV startup Ather Energy on Wednesday informed that the company's electric scooters clocked more than 85 million kilometres through last year, which is an increment of 1600% from 2019. The company saw a growth of 292% in 2021 in the number of its active scooters on road, and expects this trend to continue in the coming months.

Last year alone, electric scooters from Ather Energy saved about 14 crore cumulatively after riding 85.03 million kilometres, the company informed. Subsequently, these scooters saved nearly 1.98 million kg of CO2 emissions by preventing 1.8 million litres of petrol from being burnt in combustion engine scooters. “This is a testament to Ather's philosophy of building a sustainable EV ecosystem," the company said in a statement.

(Also read | Ather joins hands with Karnataka govt to set up 1000 fast EV chargers)

The company further informed that its electric scooters across the country are now clocking more than 20 million kilometre a month, with Bengaluru and Chennai logging maximum number of kilometres due to the brand's early presence in these markets. However, new markets such as Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad too are catching up fast, Ather Energy informed.

The issue of range anxiety has also been fast receding among consumers as commuters in Tier II and III cities have been recording longer rides than Tier I cities. “The EV market is gaining momentum and has begun the revolution driven by environmental compulsions and economic viability," the company said.

(Also read | Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually)

Separately, in terms of sales figures, the company managed to record sales of 2,825 electric scooters in the month of January, registering a growth of 366% over the corresponding period a year ago. The company has also recently expanded its retail footprint lats month and opened new experience centres in Nagpur and Lucknow. Ather currently has 29 retail outlets and 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 24 cities in India.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 08:10 AM IST
