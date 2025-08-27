HT Auto
Yangwang U9 Track Edition Breaks Global EV Speed Record at 472.41 km/h

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Aug 2025, 12:07 pm
  • The BYD U9 Track Edition, equipped with a quad-motor setup, has set a new global EV top-speed record of 472.41 km/h. It combines advanced torque-vectoring and bespoke tyres.

Yangwang U9 Track Edition puts out over 3,000 PS with the quad motor setup.
The pursuit of speed has always been at the heart of automotive innovation, and now an electric supercar has rewritten the record books. BYD’s premium sub-brand, Yangwang, has announced that its U9 Track Edition has set a new global EV top-speed record, clocking an astonishing 472.41 km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing track in Papenburg, Germany, earlier this month.

Fastest Electric Car in the World

This achievement makes the U9 Track Edition the fastest electric car on the planet, underlining the rapid strides being made in high-performance EV engineering. At the wheel was German professional driver Marc Basseng, who also set the previous EV speed record in 2024. Reflecting on the run, Basseng admitted he was surprised to surpass his own milestone so soon: “Last year, I thought I’d peaked. I never expected to break my own record so quickly — but here we are."

The world record was performed using semi-slick tyres that were specifically made for the U9 Track Edition.

Quad-Motor e4 Platform

Built on BYD’s e4 Platform and equipped with the DiSus-X intelligent body control system, the U9 Track Edition benefits from a unique quad-motor setup. Each motor produces 555 kW, with a combined system output exceeding 3,000 PS. This gives the car an extraordinary power-to-weight ratio of 1,217 PS per tonne, on par with the world’s most elite hypercars.

Precision Control and Stability

To harness this immense power, the U9 Track Edition uses advanced torque-vectoring that makes micro-adjustments over 100 times per second, ensuring maximum grip and stability at ultra-high speeds. The DiSus-X suspension further enhances control by actively reducing pitch and roll, keeping the car stable during aggressive driving.

Also Read : BYD Atto 2 electric SUV spied in India, launch likely soon

Tyres Built for Extreme Speeds

Recognising the role of tyres in performance, Yangwang partnered with Giti Tire to develop a bespoke semi-slick tyre. With reinforced compounds, special tread design, and a knurling treatment at the wheel-rim interface, these tyres minimise slippage, reduce wear, and improve predictability under the extreme loads of record-breaking runs.

Aerodynamics Meets Design

While the Track Edition retains the sleek, futuristic styling of the standard U9, it adds functional elements like an optional carbon-fibre front splitter. This ensures optimal downforce and stability at over 400 km/h, proving that the car’s beauty is backed by science.

The Future of Supercars is Electric

This record isn’t just about speed; it’s a statement that EVs can outperform combustion-engine hypercars in the ultimate arena of performance. For BYD and Yangwang, it represents both a technological triumph and a bold step toward sustainable high-performance mobility.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2025, 12:07 pm IST
TAGS: BYD Yangwang electric cars EV electric vehicles

