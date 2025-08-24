BYD Atto 2 electric SUV spied in India, launch likely soon

BYD seems to be gearing up to expand its electric car lineup in India further with a new model. After launching the EVs such as Atto 3 , Seal , eMax 7 , and Sealion, the Chinese auto giant is now road testing the BYD Atto 2, the electric SUV that has already been launched in the UK market. Despite being camouflaged, the new electric car from BYD can be figured out as the Atto 2, especially from the taillight and side profile.

The BYD Atto 2 EV was launched in the UK at a starting price of GBP 30,850, which roughly translates into ₹32.50 lakh. Assuming that the prices of the European market-spec version would be carried over in India with some minor changes, expect it to be priced from ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 2: What powers this EV?

If the automaker decides to launch the Euro-spec BYD Atto 2 in India, which was launched in the UK, it will come powered by a 45 kWh BYD Blade battery pack, which is rated to deliver a WLTP-claimed range of up to 463 km on a single charge. Powering the BYD Atto 2 is a FWD motor that is capable of churning out 174 bhp peak power and 290 Nm of maximum torque. The electric powertrain enables the EV to sprint to 100 kmph from zero in 7.9 seconds at a top speed of 160 kmph.

BYD Atto 2: What it offers?

In terms of design, the BYD Atto 2 looks sleek at the front. Some of the other key design elements and features of the electric SUV include the ‘Mobius Ring’ connected LED tail lights, NFC key, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, aluminium roof rails, electrically folding ORVMs, and rain-sensing wipers.

BYD Atto 2: Potential rivals in India

The Indian market has been witnessing a rising number of electric SUVs in its passenger vehicle market over the last few years. The BYD Atto 2 won't find it easy here. If it comes with a price tag of around ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom), it would be competing with rivals such as Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, among others.

