Watch: Traditional transportation helps pull future of mobility as bullocks tow stranded EV

Electric vehicles are touted as the future of sustainable transport. However, just like anything else in life, it has its challenges. One of the biggest concerns that an EV owner faces is the fear of running out of charge midway through a trip-subsequently-called "range anxiety." A recent incident in Rajasthan highlighted this classic definition in an outlandish style.

An online video captures a situation of an electric car that broke down on its way to carry a politician across the state. Stranded on the middle road, the event turned unexpected as bullocks were brought in to tow the EV. The EV in question is MG ZS EV.

Range anxiety has represented one among the greater obstacles to EV acceptance. Although battery technology is improving, and modern EVs tout a range, sluggish construction of charging infrastructure causes many drivers to hesitate on venturing farther from home for intercity movement. The incident in Rajasthan was another instance, this time in regions where access to the charging network is limited.

It is claimed that the politician in question was driving his car in the city when it broke down. Despite this push for India to go electric, rural areas and highways are really sparse with charging infrastructure, meaning that EVs cannot travel with ease.

Progress and challenges

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure has been growing at a very rapid pace with fast-charging stations being developed all over the country by both private enterprise and national government initiatives. Major city areas are showing improvement, but in more neglected towns and rural settings, the infrastructure is behind the curve. For EVs to attain the critical level of acceptance throughout the nation, charging network installations must accelerate at a pace similar to conventional fuel stations.

Incidents of this nature remind us that EV manufacturers and policymakers should focus their energies on solutions that will counteract range anxiety. Portable chargers, battery-swapping technology, and real-time GPS navigation with directions to a charging station could help. Additionally, charging stations could become entirely green by incorporating renewable resources like solar panels.

The road ahead

Though it was comical to watch a bullock cart pulling an electric car, it underscores that there are issues in the path to achieving electric mobility. Therefore, developing the infrastructure and innovations in technology for range anxiety would create consumer confidence in EVs.

The EV story in India is still being written, and this is one of those moments that reminds everyone how much more is to be done to get closer to an entirely electrified future. Until then, a healthy charging network remains as vital as the vehicles themselves, making sure that the promise of sustainable mobility is fulfilled without compromise.

