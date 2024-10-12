Is the new Tesla Cybercab previewing a future of autonomous mobility? 

Tesla recently unveiled the new Cybercab, its next big offering and the most affordable one so far
What has caught everyone’s attention is that the Tesla Cybercab is fully autonomous with no pedals or even a steering wheel
The Tesla Cybercab is the much-anticipated robotaxi from the EV player and could be its next leap in the mobility business
The Cybercab has been announced with a price tag of $30,000 or ₹25 lakh
Tesla co-founder Elon Musk says the fully autonomous EV could be rented out as a taxi when not in use
The Cybercab promises affordable and hassle-free autonomous mobility for the masses
It also previews a future of fully autonomous and tech-driven mobility solutions with low running costs
However, Tesla is yet to receive regulatory approvals for the unsupervised and fully autonomous driving software
Elon Musk has announced the Tesla Cybercab will hit the ground by 2026 or 2027