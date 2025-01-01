LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 1, 2025: JSW MG Motor clocks big jump in sales in December, Windsor EV crosses key sales milestone
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place.
Latest news on January 1, 2025: The Windsor EV has crossed 10,000 unit sales landmark since launch and remained India's best-selling electric car in December, 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
01 Jan 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: JSW MG Motor clocks big jump in sales in December, Windsor EV crosses key sales milestone
- MG Motor registered an increase of nearly 55 per cent in car sales in the last month of 2024.
01 Jan 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
- The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 31: Aprilia Tuono 457 India listed for India, new Bajaj Pulsar teased & more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
01 Jan 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: 2025 Ather 450 to launch on January 4, will get several upgrades including Magic Twist. Check details
- Ather 450 series electric scooters will get two new colour schemes. It is also expected that there will also be new features on offer.
First Published Date: 01 Jan 2025, 08:10 AM IST