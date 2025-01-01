Ferrari ki Sawaari goes wrong on New Year's eve. Viral video shows car pulled by bullock cart

Driving a car on sandy beach can be treacherous, even for the most capable luxury sports cars. A Ferrari owner learned the lesson the hard way, with a bit of loss of face too, on New Year's Eve in Maharashtra. A video of a Ferrari California T being stuck on a beach in Alibaug near Mumbai went viral across social media platforms as it was rescued by a bullock cart. The incident took place at the Revdanda Beach in Raigad district.

The viral rescue video of the Ferrari California T shows the Italian luxury sports car, worth nearly ₹3 crore in India, stranded on the beach. The two-seater sports car was taken out by the owner for a New Year joyride when the incident took place. The car was taken to the beach full of soft sand which caused the wheels of the Ferrari get stuck.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Ferrari 812 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare Ferrari Roma 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare Ferrari Purosangue SUV 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.50 Cr Compare Ferrari Portofino 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare Ferrari F8 Tributo 3902.0 cc 3902.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.02 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ferrari Portofino Facelift 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.80 - 3.90 Cr Alert Me When Launched

Much to the embarrassment of the luxury car owner, local people tried to push the Ferrari out of the sticky situation. Their efforts failed to move the luxury car which weighs more than 1,600 kgs. The car owner then sought help from a bullock cart to escape further embarrassment. The video shows the cart, pulled by two bullocks, being tied to the Ferrari with a rope. Eventually, it helped the Ferrari to roll out of the sandy beach.

Ferrari California T: All you need to know

The Ferrari California T in the viral video is a two-seater luxury sports car which comes priced between ₹2.20 crore and ₹3.29 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The iconic drop-top luxury car made its debut back in 1950s and is known for its sporty drive characteristics. It was inspired by the 125 S which was the first racing sports car built by Enzo Ferrari and his team in 1947.

The Ferrari California T comes powered by a 3.9-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine which is capable of generating up to 552 bhp of power and 755 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and also gets all-wheel drive technology. The Ferrari California T can hit a top speed of 315 kmph and can clock a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: