Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What, when, where & all you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 07:28 AM
The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been announced to take place between the 17th and 22nd of January next year with a coll
...
Bharat Mobility curtain raiser
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and others during the curtain-raiser event of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and others during the curtain-raiser event of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The curtain raiser event for the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was recently conducted. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry mentioned that it will be the world's number one mobility exhibition. The brochure and event film were also released for the expo. The minister also mentioned that the event reflects the India vision story and unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single roof.

1 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: What it is

Bharat Mobility Global Expo is the unification of all the mobility-related expos in the country, also including the very popular Auto Expo. The show from this year is themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain.' It is an ‘industry-led and government-supported’ initiative and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the combined support of various industry bodies and partner organisations including ACMA, SIAM, ATMA, IESA, ISA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi and IEML.

2 Bharat Moblity Global Expo: Multiple shows

There will be mainly 9 specialised exhibitions held under Bharat Mobility's umbrella event. These will include the following:

  • Auto Expo Motor Show (including ICE, electric and hybrid vehicles),
  • Auto Expo Components Show, 
  • Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions),
  • Tyre Show,
  • Cycle Show (new bicycle models, accessories and innovations),
  • Steel Pavilion,
  • Mobility Tech Pavilion (connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.), 
  • Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems - drones, public transport and infra, etc.) and
  • Construction Equipment Expo.
3 Bharat Mobility Gobal Expo: Where it will take place

There will be different locations for the various exhibitions of the global expo. The Bharat Mandapam in Delhi will host the Auto Expo Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Bharat Battery Show, Steel Pavilion and Mobility Tech Pavilion. The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure shows will take place at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

The Auto Components show will take place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi. It is going to be spread across more than 200,000 sq. metres and over 5,00,000 visitors are expected at the show.

4 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: When it will take place

Overall, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held from 17 to 22 January 2025. The individual expos will have different starting and ending dates.

The Auto Expo Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Steel Pavillion and Mobility Tech Pavilion will be held from 17-22 January.

The Auto Components Show will take place from 18th to 21st January and the Bharat Battery Show will be held from 19th to 21st January.

The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show can be attended from 19th to 22nd January.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 07:28 AM IST
TAGS: bharat mobility expo auto expo

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

