HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Want To Own Mg Cyberster Couture Edition? How Much Monthly Emi You Have To Shell Out

Want to own MG Cyberster Couture Edition? How much monthly EMI you have to shell out

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2026, 10:11 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

MG Cyberster will be sold in a limited number of 50 units and through MG Select retail outlets.

MG Cyberster
MG Cyberster will be sold in a limited number of 50 units and through MG Select retail outlets.
MG Cyberster
MG Cyberster will be sold in a limited number of 50 units and through MG Select retail outlets.
MG Cyberster
EMI starting at just
₹98,100/ month
Check Eligibility

MG Motor India has officially launched the MG Cyberster Couture Edition alongside the MG M9 Couture Edition. The MG Cyberster Couture Edition comes priced at 87.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG M9 Couture Edition is priced at 84.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This means both these special edition iterations of the Cyberster and M9 come commanding a 4.99 lakh premium over their respective standard variants.

Both the Couture Edition models of Cyberster and M9 are limited to 50 units and will be sold exclusively through MG Select outlets across 14 cities in India. Deliveries of these two special edition models are slated to commence from August 10.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
₹11.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
MG Cyberster
₹75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹98,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG M9 EV
₹75.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹99,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
₹24 Lakhs - 30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹31,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Starlight 560 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Starlight 560
₹20 Lakhs - 27 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹26,200/ month
Check Eligibility

MG has developed and launched these special edition models in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Both the Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions come carrying a Serpent Infinity motif. The features and mechanical bits of the electric cars remain unchanged despite the design update.

If you have been planning to buy the MG Cyberster Couture Edition and are wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick guide.

MG Cyberster: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, the loan amount has been considered as 90% of the ex-showroom price, which is 78,74,100, considering the ex-showroom price of the EV is 87,49,000. The repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months and 60 months, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

MG Cyberster Couture Edition: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (90% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
MG Cyberster Couture Edition 87,49,000 78,74,1009.5%48 months 197,822
60 months 165,371

According to the calculation, for a 48-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 197,822, which will be 165,371 for a 60-month repayment tenure.

However, the customers must remember the monthly EMI can vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, amount of down payment, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2026, 10:11 am IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster Mg M9

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.