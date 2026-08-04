Want to own MG Cyberster Couture Edition? How much monthly EMI you have to shell out

MG Motor India has officially launched the MG Cyberster Couture Edition alongside the MG M9 Couture Edition. The MG Cyberster Couture Edition comes priced at ₹87.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG M9 Couture Edition is priced at ₹84.94 lakh (ex-showroom). This means both these special edition iterations of the Cyberster and M9 come commanding a ₹4.99 lakh premium over their respective standard variants.

MG Cyberster will be sold in a limited number of 50 units and through MG Select retail outlets.

Both the Couture Edition models of Cyberster and M9 are limited to 50 units and will be sold exclusively through MG Select outlets across 14 cities in India. Deliveries of these two special edition models are slated to commence from August 10.

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MG has developed and launched these special edition models in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. Both the Cyberster and M9 Couture Editions come carrying a Serpent Infinity motif. The features and mechanical bits of the electric cars remain unchanged despite the design update.

If you have been planning to buy the MG Cyberster Couture Edition and are wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick guide.

MG Cyberster: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, the loan amount has been considered as 90% of the ex-showroom price, which is ₹78,74,100, considering the ex-showroom price of the EV is ₹87,49,000. The repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months and 60 months, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

MG Cyberster Couture Edition: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (90% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI MG Cyberster Couture Edition ₹ 87,49,000 ₹ 78,74,100 9.5% 48 months ₹ 197,822 60 months ₹ 165,371

According to the calculation, for a 48-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹197,822, which will be ₹165,371 for a 60-month repayment tenure.

However, the customers must remember the monthly EMI can vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, amount of down payment, etc.

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