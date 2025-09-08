Volkswagen Polo GTI takes rebirth as ID.Polo GTI, breaks cover at IAA Mobility

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its ID.Polo GTI at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI comes as a reborn iteration of the Volkswagen Polo GTI hot hatch. The electric performance hatchback has been unveiled along with other concept EVs of the automaker, which preview the lineup of affordable electric cars from the German brand.

The automaker unveiled concept models like the ID.Cross, ID. 2 GTI Concept2, ID.2 all1, and ID.1 Every11, alongside the ID.Polo and ID.Polo GTI. Both the ID.Polo and ID.Polo GTI share the Skoda Epiq’s MEB Entry platform. The GTI badged model comes as the OEM's first proper attempt at an all-electric hot hatch.

The exterior of the ID.Polo GTI is heavily camouflaged, but it gives a clear idea about the design philosophy. The sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs can be figured out. The front profile is clean and comes with a closed panel, considering it is an EV. Compared to the ID.Polo, the GTI badged EV gets a revised front bumper, different LED headlights, side skirts, a larger rear spoiler and a rear diffuser. Expect a honeycomb-effect mesh grille and plenty of ‘GTI’ badging, once the model sheds the camouflage for a production-ready avatar.

It is similar in appearance to the original concept. There’s a conventional five-door hatchback profile, and it seems roughly 4,100 mm long, much the same as the existing Polo. However, its wheelbase of 2,600 mm is closer to that of the current Volkswagen Golf. Short overhangs and 20-inch wheels give it some GTI spunk. It will run on spiderweb alloy wheels.

The interior has not been revealed, but it will likely copy the ID. 2all with a 12.9-inch IFT screen, some physical switches for the electric windows, HVAC system and heated seats. Expect a conventional audio volume knob as well. It will have sports bucket seats up front. There will be a head-up display projecting information for both driver and front passenger.

Expect the Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI to come with a 56 kWh battery pack, which will channel power to the front-mounted electric motor. The powertrain should offer 220 bhp peak power and is likely to manage a sprint time of 0-100 kmph in under seven seconds.

