Skoda Epiq EV concept unveiled at IAA Mobility 2025. Check details

Skoda Auto has unveiled the Epiq show car at the IAA Mobility 2025. The compact all-electric SUV offers the clearest glimpse yet of the brands most affordable EV. Scheduled to go into production in 2026, the Epiq will act as Skoda's entry point for its electric mobility range.

At a time when smaller, city-focused EVs are finding wider acceptance, the Epiq aims to deliver practicality and range at a price point closer to its petrol sibling, the Kamiq.

Skoda Epiq: Compact size, practical range

Measuring 4.1 metres in length, the Skoda Epiq SUV belongs to the city crossover segment. Yet it doesn’t compromise on space, with seating for five and a sizable 475-litre boot. A claimed range of up to 425 km positions it within reach of larger EVs, while its expected pricing, comparable to the Skoda Kamiq in many markets, makes it a significant step towards affordable electrification in Skoda’s line-up.

Skoda Epiq: Modern Solid design philosophy

The Skoda Epiq electric SUV is the first model to fully embrace the brand’s new “Modern Solid" design language. The look is minimalist but robust: a gloss black Tech-Deck Face flanked by T-shaped LED running lights, a muscular tornado line splitting the profile, and a Cashmere matt finish on the concept car. The result is a compact SUV that trades ornamental excess for clean, functional lines, in sync with Skoda’s evolving design direction.

Skoda Epiq: Interior focused on being digital and clever

Inside, the Epiq show car underlines Skoda’s “Simply Clever" ethos. The interior is simply designed but functional and has bag hooks, concealed storage and underfloor spaces. The dashboard combines digital integration with physical reassurance, wireless phone charging, haptic scroll wheels and essential physical buttons. It reflects a “mobile first" philosophy aimed at everyday usability rather than luxury indulgence.

Skoda Epiq: Production and rollout

The production version of the Skoda Epiq EV will be built at Volkswagen’s Navarra plant in Spain as part of the Group’s Electric Urban Car Family initiative. This project will see affordable EVs rolled out under Skoda, Volkswagen and SEAT/Cupra brands. The Epiq will make its world premiere in mid-2026, becoming the most accessible all-electric model in Skoda’s portfolio.

