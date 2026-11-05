Ultraviolette X-47 Venom makes European debut at EICMA 2026 after India launch

Indian electric automaker Ultraviolette has introduced its X-47 Venom motorcycle to European markets at EICMA 2026 in Milan, following its recent launch in India. The company says it is the first Indian manufacturer to retail electric motorcycles in Europe, with the X-47 Venom being its second model in the region, after the F77 . Launched in India last month at ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the X-47 Venom is built on Ultraviolette’s VX-100 100V architecture, which is also used by the Tesseract maxi-scooter.

Ultraviolette introduces X-47 Venom in Europe at EICMA 2026, expanding beyond India. The electric motorcycle offers 40.2 bhp, radar technology, dashcams, rider aids, and a claimed 343 km range; Tesseract Maxi was showcased

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom: Performance and battery

The X-47 Venom is powered by an electric motor that produces approximately 40.2 bhp and 550 Nm of peak wheel torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.7 seconds and from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 155 kmph. The company also claims an IDC-certified range of 343 km on a full charge. The motorcycle uses the company’s SRB-11 battery technology, claiming to offer up to 20 per cent higher energy density and twice the cooling performance.

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom: Radar technology and features

The X-47 Venom features UV Hypersense radar intelligence, which Ultraviolette describes as a first-in-segment feature. Additionally, it gets front and rear dashcams with Sony IMX307 sensors and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen. Moreover, other equipment includes switchable dual-channel Bosch ABS, four-level traction control, dynamic stability control and cruise control across three riding modes. Not only that, but the motorcycle offers park assist, onboard navigation and connected vehicle functions. A 1.6kW air-cooled onboard charger is included. Ultraviolette calls it the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger and says it can deliver full charging power at temperatures of up to 45–50°C.

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Tesseract Maxi and other EICMA showcases

Ultraviolette also displayed the Tesseract Maxi electric scooter for European markets. It is equipped with a 6 kWh battery and a 20.11 bhp electric motor, along with radar technology, a dashcam and Omnisense mirrors.

Its rider-assistance features include blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtaking assist and collision alerts. The scooter also gets traction control, regenerative braking, a 7-inch touchscreen, 14-inch wheels and 32 litres of under-seat storage.

Ultraviolette also presented three AI-enabled helmet concepts, including Star Vue, Fang 01 and Decibelle, demonstrating augmented reality, connected rider protection and audio technology. Its Shockwave lightweight electric enduro platform was also on display.

The company currently exports motorcycles to 20 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands. The X-47 Venom’s European launch adds to its international expansion.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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