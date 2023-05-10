HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Police Department Becomes First To Have An All Electric Tesla Fleet, To Have Model 3 And Model Y

This police department becomes first to have an all-electric Tesla fleet

The South Pasadena Police Department in California has become the first in the US to have an all-electric vehicle fleet comprising the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars. The police department has been using the Tesla Model Y crossovers for quite some time and became so impressed with the EVs that it has now decided to procure more Tesla cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 11:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
South Pasadena Police Department in California has decided to move ahead with an all-electric fleet of cars comprising Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. (Image: Unplugged Performance/Twitter)
South Pasadena Police Department in California has decided to move ahead with an all-electric fleet of cars comprising Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. (Image: Unplugged Performance/Twitter)

Electrek reports that the South Pasadena Police Department will become the first such agency in the US to convert its entire police car fleet to electric vehicles. Also, interestingly, all the cars in its official vehicle fleet will be Tesla EVs. The report claims that the department was able to apply for grant money to get 10 Tesla Model Y crossovers. Also, it went on to install a DC fast charger and nine Level 2 EV chargers to support the electric vehicle fleet.

Also Read : LAPD cop cars get next-gen HD cams to record crime-fighting episodes

The police department reportedly realized that it is saving substantially by running electric cars over fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The City of South Pasadena Council member Michael Cacciotti reportedly said that the Tesla electric cars are the safest and most effective police vehicles on the market. "In addition to that, we will be investing in technology that will help reduce harmful vehicle emissions to improve air quality for all our residents," he further added.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Interestingly, South Pasadena Police Department is not the first to induct electric cars as police vehicles. Previously, several other police forces across the world have procured Tesla and other manufacturers' electric cars as police vehicles. The report further states that another police department in Somerset, Wisconsin calculated that it could save an impressive $80,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over ten years for each Tesla Model Y crossover. Considering this fact, Tesla Model 3 is cheaper and more efficient, leading to even higher savings.

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility police car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city