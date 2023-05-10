HT Auto
Home Auto News Lapd Cop Cars Get Next Gen Hd Cams To Record Crime Fighting Episodes

LAPD cop cars get next-gen HD cams to record crime-fighting episodes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 08:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Los Angeles Police Department or LAPD is finally updating the in-car cameras in its fleet vehicles, a move that will replace over a decade-old cameras that are currently fitted. The new-age in-car cameras that make their way into LAPD fleet vehicles will boast of a number of technological advancements to better monitor daily duties for cops in the city.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

According to reports, the new cameras on the LAPD vehicles will have a wide three-lane field of view, clearer night-vision capabilities with infrared and will be activated automatically when a law enforcement official activates the emergency light bar on top of the vehicle.

It is further reported that the footage captured by the in-car cameras will be automatically uploaded to a cloud-based storage space. The data can then be monitored or examined via a centralised network. These cameras will also serve as an Automated License Plate Reader of ALPR for easier identification of suspect vehicles. The in-car cameras are being supplied by Axom, a company that has already been supplying LAPD with body cams.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The need to update the dashcams in the LAPD fleet has been quite urgent as most of these existing devices are several years old and have a low resolution. And although the exact resolution of the Axom cameras is not known, it is being reported that the footage will be captured in high-definition.

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: Car theft Auto theft
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city