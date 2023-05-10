LAPD cop cars get next-gen HD cams to record crime-fighting episodes

The Los Angeles Police Department or LAPD is finally updating the in-car cameras in its fleet vehicles, a move that will replace over a decade-old cameras that are currently fitted. The new-age in-car cameras that make their way into LAPD fleet vehicles will boast of a number of technological advancements to better monitor daily duties for cops in the city.

According to reports, the new cameras on the LAPD vehicles will have a wide three-lane field of view, clearer night-vision capabilities with infrared and will be activated automatically when a law enforcement official activates the emergency light bar on top of the vehicle.

It is further reported that the footage captured by the in-car cameras will be automatically uploaded to a cloud-based storage space. The data can then be monitored or examined via a centralised network. These cameras will also serve as an Automated License Plate Reader of ALPR for easier identification of suspect vehicles. The in-car cameras are being supplied by Axom, a company that has already been supplying LAPD with body cams.

The need to update the dashcams in the LAPD fleet has been quite urgent as most of these existing devices are several years old and have a low resolution. And although the exact resolution of the Axom cameras is not known, it is being reported that the footage will be captured in high-definition.

