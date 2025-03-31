This Hyundai Ioniq 5 drove 666,000 Km in 3.5 years. Here’s what happened along the way?

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner has reportedly covered 666,255 km. This was achieved within a span of three and a half years, showcasing the durability of electric cars. The test goes against the common notions regarding the feasibility of electric cars while at the same time proving the vehicle's durability.

According to this odometer reading, the owner was travelling an average of about 541 km each day. This type of constant operation at high mileage is extraordinary and untested, given the wear and tear, or strain, it places on the components of the vehicle, especially with respect to battery operation.

Battery longevity and replacement

Most astounding about this journey is the performance of the Ioniq 5's high-voltage battery. The original battery lasted approximately 580,000 kilometers before it was replaced. Surprisingly, despite crossing over into usual warranty limits, Hyundai replaced the battery for free, possibly to analyze its state after such excessive use or as a goodwill replacement in recognition of the incredible mileage.

Prior to replacement, the battery had 87 per cent health, which is outstanding given that the vehicle was charged for the most part using fast chargers and regularly topped off to 100 per cent — both habits normally viewed as minimising battery life.

Aside from the battery replacement, the car needed normal maintenance, such as differential oil and brake fluid changes. The owner also encountered a malfunction in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which impacted AC charging performance, but the car continued to function through DC fast charging. Interestingly, the car only experienced limp mode once throughout its long usage.

Implications for electric vehicle adoption

This case presents strong evidence for the reliability and endurance of electric cars, even when subjected to frequent heavy use on a daily basis. It refutes prevailing apprehensions regarding battery life degradation and range restriction, showing that under good maintenance and charging conditions, EVs can be used as reliable long-term transport solutions.

