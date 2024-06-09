Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV recalled in India over a charging control unit issue

Hyundai India has officially recalled the Ioniq 5 electric car over an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) related issue. The recall campaign has impacted a total of 1,744 units of the electric car. The impacted Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars were manufactured between 21st July 2022 and 30th April 2024. Hyundai India launched the Ioniq 5 in the country back in January 2023 as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit. This means, that all the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars sold in India have been impacted by the recall.

The South Korean automaker has stated that the issue with the ICCU may discharge the 12V battery in the affected cars, which have been voluntarily recalled for an inspection and fixing of the issue. The car manufacturer has said that the inspection and fix of the issue will be done at no cost to the customers. The owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV can contact their dealerships to check if their vehicle is part of the recall.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 44.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship electric car of the automaker. It is sold along with the Hyundai Kona EV. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available at a price of ₹46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car comes available in a single fully loaded variant.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor. The electric propulsion system onboard the EV churns out 215 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 631 kilometres on a single charge.

What is ICCU of Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) onboard the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a controller that converts the high voltage of the main battery to a lower voltage, which is suitable to charge the 12-volt battery of the car, which comes as the secondary battery pack.

First Published Date: