Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV recalled in India over a charging control unit issue
- A total of 1,744 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car have been impacted by the recall.
Hyundai India has officially recalled the Ioniq 5 electric car over an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) related issue. The recall campaign has impacted a total of 1,744 units of the electric car. The impacted Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars were manufactured between 21st July 2022 and 30th April 2024. Hyundai India launched the Ioniq 5 in the country back in January 2023 as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit. This means, that all the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars sold in India have been impacted by the recall.
The South Korean automaker has stated that the issue with the ICCU may discharge the 12V battery in the affected cars, which have been voluntarily recalled for an inspection and fixing of the issue. The car manufacturer has said that the inspection and fix of the issue will be done at no cost to the customers. The owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV can contact their dealerships to check if their vehicle is part of the recall.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship electric car of the automaker. It is sold along with the Hyundai Kona EV. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available at a price of ₹46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car comes available in a single fully loaded variant.
Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor. The electric propulsion system onboard the EV churns out 215 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 631 kilometres on a single charge.
What is ICCU of Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) onboard the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a controller that converts the high voltage of the main battery to a lower voltage, which is suitable to charge the 12-volt battery of the car, which comes as the secondary battery pack.