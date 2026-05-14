Tesla opens first Bengaluru dealership in Whitefield, expands after-sales support

Tesla has unveiled its first dealership in Bengaluru, located in the Whitefield area. This marks the US-based EV maker’s latest expansion on our shores as it aims to strengthen its presence in one of India’s largest EV markets.

The new Tesla Bengaluru experience centre will showcase the standard Model Y and the six-seater Model Y L.

Located in Bengaluru’s IT corridor, the new dealership will allow customers to explore both the standard Tesla Model Y and the newly launched six-seater Model Y L from May 14, 2026 onwards.

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Tesla says the move is aimed at addressing the growing demand for electric mobility in India while also strengthening its after-sales presence in the country. The company has simultaneously announced expanded after-sales service coverage in Whitefield to support customers in Bengaluru.

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Tesla Model Y L:

Tesla Model Y L offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 681 km and seating for six occupant

The newly introduced Model Y L is billed as a family-focused electric SUV, featuring a three-row seating layout that can accommodate up to six occupants. Tesla claims the SUV delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km on a single charge. With its dual-motor setup, the Model Y L can make the 0-100 kmph sprint time in 5 seconds.

The EV also focuses heavily on practicality, offering up to 2,539 litres of cargo space with the seats folded. Tesla states that the extended three-row setup has been designed to maximise headroom, legroom, and overall cabin comfort for passengers.

On the safety front, both the Model Y and Model Y L have received top safety ratings from multiple global crash assessment agencies. The US-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the standard Model Y with a 5-star overall rating.

Tesla additionally noted that its Supercharging technology can add up to 288 km of range in 15 minutes for the Model Y L under compatible charging conditions. The company also confirmed that home charging support for Indian customers is included as part of its broader ownership ecosystem.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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