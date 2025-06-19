Tesla Model 3 and Model Y spotted without camouflage

There is no hiding the fact Tesla is preparing for its India launch. A few of its vehicles have already been spotted on our roads. However, this time, the Model 3 and Model Y were spotted in a parking lot that too, without any camouflage. A total of four vehicles were there, with one of which being the Tesla Model Y facelift, which is also known as Juniper.

From acquiring land to scouting for talent, the electric vehicle manufacturer has been preparing for its entry into the Indian market. The American company has also submitted homologation applications for the Model 3 and Model Y variants in India. It is expected that the first dealership will be inaugurated in Mumbai.

Tesla is also testing the Juniper version of the Model Y, which is the facelifted version, recently launched in the global market. (Twitter / TeslaClubIN)

The Model Y is anticipated to be the inaugural model that Tesla will introduce in India. This assertion is justified, as SUVs are presently the most favoured body style worldwide. The Model Y provides the additional advantage of enhanced ground clearance, which is crucial for vehicles designed for the Indian market, considering the state of the roads in the nation. In the past, Tesla faced several difficulties with the previous generation of the Model 3, mainly because of its inadequate ground clearance.

In the global marketplace, the Model Y is available solely in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system combined with a long-range battery pack, which provides an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometres and a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometres per hour in merely 4.6 seconds.

Additional features encompass power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system that includes 15 speakers and one subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It is also outfitted with active safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

The electric SUV comes in six colour options: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, there are two choices: Black and White or an all-black theme. As of now, we do not know what all colours India will get.

The Model Y has recently experienced a major redesign, which includes new lighting features at both the front and rear. The interior has been upgraded with enhanced ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Moreover, the suspension has been retuned for better performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. Additionally, the Model Y now incorporates acoustic glass to reduce road noise.

