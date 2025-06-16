Tesla Model S and Model X updated with better range and design tweaks. Check details

Tesla has introduced a round of subtle yet significant updates to its flagship electric vehicles — the Model S sedan and Model X SUV — for global markets. The revisions, while not drastic, include changes to the design, equipment, and overall comfort.

Most notably, the Model S Long Range variant now claims a driving range of up to 660 kilometres, the highest ever for a Tesla. These refreshed versions also carry a higher price tag, with costs increasing by up to $5,000 (approximately ₹4.3 lakh).

Tesla Model S and Model Y: Design

On the outside, the design alterations focus more on subtle refinements than radical changes. Both the Model S and Model X get new alloy wheel designs—19-inch wheels for the sedan and 20-inch ones for the SUV. For those wanting more road presence, larger wheels (21-inch for Model S and 22-inch for Model X) are available as optional upgrades.

Most visible styling enhancements fall on the performance-focused Plaid trims, featuring redone bumpers and a modestly more aggressive aerodynamic setup. A new Frost Blue paint color has been added to the menu as an optional extra. A new front-facing camera has also been included on the Plaid trims, apparently in anticipation of enhanced autonomous capabilities through future software updates.

Tesla Model S and Model Y: Features

Inside the cabin, Tesla has concentrated on refining the premium ambience and in-cabin experience. Ambient lighting has been added with new configurable options, providing more passenger customisation. A refurbished startup sequence introduces a "welcome" effect during start-up, probably to increase the overall user experience.

Tesla has also upgraded the Active Noise Cancelling system across both cars, something that should cut noise from the road and wind, particularly on highways. While the Yoke-style steering wheel has been a source of controversy, it's now reserved for the Plaid models and is no longer fitted across the range.

The Model X sees one practical upgrade in its three-row configuration, with Tesla claiming to have created additional space in the third row—an improvement that could enhance comfort for rear-most passengers.

Tesla Model S and Model Y: Specs

Tesla has managed to extract more range from both vehicles. The Model S Long Range now delivers a claimed 660 km per charge, making it the longest-range Tesla on offer. The Model S Plaid continues to sprint from 0-100 kmph at breakneck speed, but reportedly sees a significant drop in top speed — down from 321 kmph to 240 kmph. Tesla hasn't officially commented on the reason for this change.

The Model X Long Range variant now offers a claimed 567 km range, while the Plaid version stands at 539 km — gains of about 61 km and 33 km, respectively.

These changes indicate that Tesla is more concerned with usability and convenience in the real world, potentially at the expense of pure performance values. Although the reduced top speed of the Model S Plaid will be bad news for performance enthusiasts, increased range values might be more attractive to drivers seeking practicality.

