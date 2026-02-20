Tata Punch EV facelift launched in India at 9.69 lakh, gets new 40 kWh battery

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tata Punch EV in India at an introductory ₹ 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a refreshed design with new colour options, feature upgrades and new battery packs to its sub-4m electric SUV. Pricing for the new 40 kWh battery starts from ₹10.89 lakh and goes all the way to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

With Battery-as-a-Service, the ex-showroom price goes down to ₹6.49 lakh, with a battery emi of ₹2.6/km.

Topping it off, the company has announced that the first registered owner of the new Punch EV 45 kWh will benefit from a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres, eligible only for private registrations.

Tata Punch EV facelift variant-wise pricing (in INR ex-showroom) : Battery Smart Smart+ Adventure Empowered Empowered+S 30 kWh 9.69L 10.29L - - - 40 kWh - 10.89L 11.59L 12.29L 12.59L

Updated front fascia

The updated colours will sit alongside a revised front-end design with a new split-LED headlamp layout

In the outgoing model, the headlamp clusters were connected by a piece of black plastic trim. The facelifted Punch EV features a revised headlamp setup, with the clusters now appearing clearly separated. The LED DRLs have been redesigned and no longer stretch across the bonnet line.

The front bumper and grille have also been updated to align with the new lighting signature, giving the SUV a more upright appearance. At the rear, the Punch EV receives connected tail lamps and revised bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining its boxy proportions, black body cladding, flared wheel arches and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, though new alloy wheel designs have been introduced.

New colour options

Front profile of the Tata Punch EV facelift with revised LED DRLs and bumper design

The Punch EV facelift is now offered with two new exterior shades, a bright yellow finish and a darker copper bronze hue. While Tata already offers yellow tones across models such as the Safari and Sierra, the Punch EV’s yellow appears as a more vibrant shade. The copper bronze option provides a subtler alternative and expands the overall palette for the electric SUV.

More range with new battery packs

The Tata Punch EV now gets a new 40 kWh battery offering up to 468 km (ARAI)

The Punch EV facelift gets a new range-topping 40 kWh unit. This variant is rated for an ARAI-certified single-charge range 468 km, while C75-rated real-world range stands around 355 km.

The SUV also gets a new 30 kWh battery on the Mid Range version. This brings a real-world range that hovers between 265km and 280 km. The older 25 kWh and 35 kWh units have been discontinued.

The Punch EV now supports 65 kW of DC fast charging for the 40 kWh variant. This means that the battery can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. Additionally, the user can replenish 135 km of range in just 15 min.

Tata Punch EV facelift comes with multiple charging options: 1.5C fast charging, wallbox charging at 7.2 kW and a portable home charger rated for 3.3 kW. Among these, the 7.2 kW has been updated with an illuminated charging status indicator.

The 40 kWh battery supports 1.5C Fast Charging with a 65 kW DC fast charger and above, meaning the battery can be topped up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. Additionally, the user can replenish 135 km of C75-certified real-world range in just 15 minutes.

Performance and dynamics

The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.

The Punch EV facelift delivers a peak power output of 95 kw (~127 bhp), while peak torque is rated at 153 Nm. The SUV can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 9 seconds.

There are three driving modes: Eco, City and Sport. Additionally, four multi-regen levels are on offer and can be operated by the paddle shifters:

• Level 3: Maximum Regeneration: Heavy or Stop & Go City Traffic, downhill

• Level 2: Intermediate Regeneration: Moderate City Traffic

• Level 1: Minimum Regeneration: Default Regen Level for City drives

• Level Off: No Regeneration: Coasting on highways

Tech suite & safety

The Punch EV facelift comes with a 10.24-inch infotainment and a 10-inch digital cockpit with embedded navigation

Stepping inside the Punch EV facelift reveals a 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment from Harman. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with an updated user interface. The driver is treated to a 10-inch digital cockpit with integrated navigation. Users can stay connected to their Punch EV via the iRA.ev connected car app with over 60 features and smartwatch connectivity.

The facelift further features front ventilated seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging and touch-based HVAC controls. Occupants are treated with plush leatherette seats, an air purifier, a cooled glove box, and support for multiple AI-powered voice assistants.

On the safety front, the Punch EV brings over 60 features with 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, EPB with Auto Hold, rainsensing wipers, and ISOFIX mounts as standard. The update also adds a 360-degree surround view camera with a blind spot monitor. Hill hold control, camera-based reverse parking assist, and rear parking sensors are also included.

Tata Motors offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first registered owner of select variants

