Tata Altroz, Nexon offered with discounts of up ot 85,000 in February

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently announced that it was offering heavy discounts of up to ₹85,000 on its internal combustion engine-powered portfolio, including Tiago , Nexon, Altroz, Curvv, Harrier and Safari.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago February 2026 discounts

The small hatchback from Tata Motors is getting a maximum discount of up to ₹35,000. The discount on 2025 models includes ₹15,000 cash discount and ₹20,000 exchange bonus. Apart from the cash discount and exchange bonus, the scrappage benefit of ₹25,000 is also being offered. The 2026 models are being offered with a ₹10,000 cash discount and ₹10,000 exchange bonus, with a scrappage benefit of ₹15,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a discount of ₹20,000.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz February 2026 discounts

The premium hatchback from Tata received a facelift last year. The company is offering a maximum discount of ₹85,000 on the 2025 pre-facelift Tata Altroz, with a ₹60,000 cash discount and ₹25,000 as an exchange bonus, along with a ₹35,000 scrappage benefit. The 2025 facelifted model attracts a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000.

The 2026 model is offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon February Discounts 2026

The sub-compact SUV from the company, the Tata Nexon, is being offered with a maximum discount of ₹50,000. The discount of ₹50,000 is applicable on 2025 models, with a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000.

The 2026 models are being offered with a total discount of up to ₹25,000, including a ₹10,000 cash discount and a ₹15,000 exchange bonus. Along with that, it gets a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000.

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv February 2026 discounts

The SUV coupe from the company, the Tata Curvv, is being offered with a maximum discount of ₹40,000. The discount of ₹40,000 is applicable on both 2026 and 2025 models, with a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, and a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier February 2026 discounts

The Tata Harrier is attracting discounts of up to ₹75,000. Selected variants of the 2025 model get a cash discount of ₹25,000, an exchange bonus of ₹50,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹60,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹35,000.

Tata Safari

Tata Safari February 2026 discounts

The legendary Tata Safari is being offered with discounts of up to ₹75,000 on the older, 2025 models. The 2025 model is being offered with a cash discount of ₹25,000, an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, and a scrappage benefit of ₹60,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 and a scrappage benefit of ₹35,000.

