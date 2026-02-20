HT Auto
Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari Offered With Discounts Of Up Ot 85,000 In February

Tata Altroz, Nexon offered with discounts of up ot 85,000 in February

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2026, 11:51 am
Tata Motors is offering February 2026 discounts up to 85,000 on ICE models. Highlights include significant savings on the Altroz, Harrier, and Safari, plus exchange and scrappage bonuses across most variants

Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari offered with discounts of up ot ₹85,000 in February
Indian automaker Tata Motors recently announced that it was offering heavy discounts of up to 85,000 on its internal combustion engine-powered portfolio, including Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Curvv, Harrier and Safari.

Tata Tiago February 2026 discounts
The small hatchback from Tata Motors is getting a maximum discount of up to 35,000. The discount on 2025 models includes 15,000 cash discount and 20,000 exchange bonus. Apart from the cash discount and exchange bonus, the scrappage benefit of 25,000 is also being offered. The 2026 models are being offered with a 10,000 cash discount and 10,000 exchange bonus, with a scrappage benefit of 15,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a discount of 20,000.

Tata Altroz February 2026 discounts
The premium hatchback from Tata received a facelift last year. The company is offering a maximum discount of 85,000 on the 2025 pre-facelift Tata Altroz, with a 60,000 cash discount and 25,000 as an exchange bonus, along with a 35,000 scrappage benefit. The 2025 facelifted model attracts a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 15,000, along with a scrappage benefit of 25,000.

The 2026 model is offered with a cash discount of 15,000 and an exchange bonus of 15,000 with a scrappage benefit of 20,000.

Tata Nexon February Discounts 2026
The sub-compact SUV from the company, the Tata Nexon, is being offered with a maximum discount of 50,000. The discount of 50,000 is applicable on 2025 models, with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 20,000, a scrappage benefit of 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of 20,000.

The 2026 models are being offered with a total discount of up to 25,000, including a 10,000 cash discount and a 15,000 exchange bonus. Along with that, it gets a scrappage benefit of 20,000.

Tata Curvv February 2026 discounts
The SUV coupe from the company, the Tata Curvv, is being offered with a maximum discount of 40,000. The discount of 40,000 is applicable on both 2026 and 2025 models, with a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 20,000, and a scrappage benefit of 25,000.

Tata Harrier February 2026 discounts
The Tata Harrier is attracting discounts of up to 75,000. Selected variants of the 2025 model get a cash discount of 25,000, an exchange bonus of 50,000 and a scrappage benefit of 60,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a scrappage benefit of 35,000.

Also Read: Tata Punch Facelift first drive review: Tata Delivers a Knockout ‘Punch’

Tata Safari February 2026 discounts
The legendary Tata Safari is being offered with discounts of up to 75,000 on the older, 2025 models. The 2025 model is being offered with a cash discount of 25,000, an exchange bonus of 50,000, and a scrappage benefit of 60,000. The 2026 models are being offered with a cash discount of 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a scrappage benefit of 35,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2026, 11:51 am IST

