Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at 17.50 lakh. Here's what's special

Nexon EV Jet Edition gets a host of cosmetic updates, complete with an all-new bronze body colour.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 09:58 AM
Nexon EV is the best-selling battery-powered vehicle in India at present.
Tata Motors launched the Jet Edition of its SUVs, Safari, Harrier, Nexon ICE and Nexon EV. The Jet Edition brings these SUVs in a dual tone body hue option. The exterior sports a Starlight colour which is in a earthy bronze tone along with platinum silver roof. As stated by the automaker, this edition will being these SUVs with a touch of luxury.
The Tata Nexon EV variants namely XZ+ Lux of the Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV will be available in the Jet Edition while the trims of Safari that are XZ+/XZA+ (six -seater and seven-seater) will be available in this special edition.
The Tata Nexon ICE trims XZ+ (P)/XZA+ (P) in both diesel and petrol will feature in the Jet Edition while Tata Harrier's XZ+/XZA+ trims will come in this edition. 
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition will sit on R16 jet black diamond cut alloy wheels. It will also feature a dark chrome EV badging along with a Piano Black top grille and humanity line. Inside the electric vehicle, there will be Piano Black accents present. The seats will come in Oyster White leatherette and tri arrow perforation along with bronze deco stitch. 
The Tata Harrier Jet Edition will feature matte granite black lower trims and will sit on jet black R17 alloy wheels. It will also feature a Piano Black front grille. The interior of the Harrier will sport techno steel styled, bronze finish dashboard, granite black plain leatherette door trim insert. The seats' designing will be similar to the Nexon EV Jet Edition model. 
The Tata Safari Jet Edition will sit on jet black R18 alloy wheels and feature a chrome humanity line in the front grille. It also gets a techno steel styled, bronze finish dashboard with Oyster White Leatherette armrest with bronze deco stich. 
The Tata Nexon ICE in this special edition range will sport R16 jet black diamond cut alloys. Along with a Piano Black front grille and a humanity line, it will also offer silver skid plates and fog lamp surroundings. The interior of the car will offer Piano Black accents, bronze door finishers and a similarly styled dashboard.
The interiors of the Tata Nexon ICE will also feature a wireless charger.
The bronze colour interplay on the doors and on the dashboard have been styled in a way to echo Starlight exterior paint.  
In addition to the wireless charging system, the Tata Nexon Jet Edition will also come with air purifier and AQi display.
The Tata Harrier is now available in Jet Edition as well as Kaziranga Edition. Both Safari and Harrier of this edition will come with Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact Braking.
Tata Motors on Friday announced the launch of the Nexon EV Jet Edition at a start price of 17.50 lakh (ex showroom). The Nexon EV special Jet Edition incorporates what essentially are unique cosmetic updates and is available on the Nexon EV Max as well as on Nexon EV Prime.

The biggest highlight on the Nexon EV Jet Edition is an earthly bronze body colour which is referred to by Tata Motors as Starlight hue. This is paired with a silver roof for dual-tone colour scheme. The EV stand son 16-inch diamond-cut jet black alloys while also gets a piano black front grille complete with the familiar humanity line on the nose.

Both Nexon EV Max and Prime get upholstery in oyester white shade and granite black interiors with bronze deco stitching. The ‘Jet’ lettering finds space on the front two headrests. The center console is identical to the ‘conventional’ Nexon EV apart from the addition of jet-themed accents in piano black finish.

In terms of features and mechanics, the special edition model of the Nexon EV remains same. As such, it continues to boast of front ventilated seats, cruise control, jeweled control knob on the center console, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof, among others.

Nexon EV has a dominant share in the Indian EV space and is the most popular electric car here at present. While the Nexon EV has a range of around 250 kms, the recently-launched Nexon EV Max offers a bigger battery pack for a claimed range of over 400 kms. And while Tata Motors is known for offering special edition versions of its existing models, it is for the first time that Nexon EV has received a special edition.

The Jet Edition is also available on other SUVs from the brand like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Previously, select models have been offered in Dark Edition, Gold Edition and the Kaziranga Edition as well.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 09:45 AM IST
