Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at ₹17.50 lakh. Here's what's special

Tata Motors on Friday announced the launch of the Nexon EV Jet Edition at a start price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex showroom). The Nexon EV special Jet Edition incorporates what essentially are unique cosmetic updates and is available on the Nexon EV Max as well as on Nexon EV Prime.

The biggest highlight on the Nexon EV Jet Edition is an earthly bronze body colour which is referred to by Tata Motors as Starlight hue. This is paired with a silver roof for dual-tone colour scheme. The EV stand son 16-inch diamond-cut jet black alloys while also gets a piano black front grille complete with the familiar humanity line on the nose.

Both Nexon EV Max and Prime get upholstery in oyester white shade and granite black interiors with bronze deco stitching. The ‘Jet’ lettering finds space on the front two headrests. The center console is identical to the ‘conventional’ Nexon EV apart from the addition of jet-themed accents in piano black finish.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of features and mechanics, the special edition model of the Nexon EV remains same. As such, it continues to boast of front ventilated seats, cruise control, jeweled control knob on the center console, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof, among others.

Nexon EV has a dominant share in the Indian EV space and is the most popular electric car here at present. While the Nexon EV has a range of around 250 kms, the recently-launched Nexon EV Max offers a bigger battery pack for a claimed range of over 400 kms. And while Tata Motors is known for offering special edition versions of its existing models, it is for the first time that Nexon EV has received a special edition.

The Jet Edition is also available on other SUVs from the brand like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Previously, select models have been offered in Dark Edition, Gold Edition and the Kaziranga Edition as well.

First Published Date: