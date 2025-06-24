Tata Harrier EV prices have been announced. Interestingly, the carmaker has only announced the prices for the rear wheel drive variants, while the prices for all wheel drive variants will be announced on July 7, 2025. Meanwhile, the bookings for the electric vehicle will commence from July 2 onwards.

That places it squarely against the recently introduced Mahindra XEV 9e, which starts at ₹21.90 lakh and tops out at ₹30.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Also the XEV 9e is only available as a RWD model only. While both models bring strong brand legacy and EV tech to the table, the Harrier EV appears to have pulled ahead on value, at least on paper.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price comparison

The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option -Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75. While the Adventure is priced at ₹21.49 lakh, the Adventure S 65 is priced at ₹21.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Fearless+ 65 and Fearless+ 75 are priced at ₹23.99 lakh and ₹24.99 lakh, respectively. The top of the line RWD variant, Empowered 75 is priced at ₹27.49 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

TheMahindra XEV 9e range meanwhile, starts at ₹21.90 lakh for the Pack One Variant, while the Pack Two variant has been priced at ₹24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are priced at ₹27.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Harrier EV’s 65 kWh battery offers a claimed MIDC range of 627 km, significantly ahead of the XEV 9e’s 59 kWh unit that is rated for 542 km. In real-world terms, that could mean up to 60–70 km of additional usable range in the Tata.

