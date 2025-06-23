Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at 27.49 Lakh

The price list of the Tata Harrier EV rear wheel drive (RWD) models has been announced. While the new flagship electric SUV from Tata Motors starts at ₹21.49 lakh, it tops out at ₹27.49 lakh for the RWD variants. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Harrier EV was launched on June 3, 2025 and the bookings for the vehicle will commence from July 2.

The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option - Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated that the company aims to unleash the true potential of an SUV, delivering unparalleled supercar like performance, go anywhere off road capability, and indulgent technology with luxurious comfort.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

In terms of design, the Tata Harrier EV retains the basic shape and silhouette of the internal combustion-powered Harrier. However, it has certain EV-specific design details. To begin with, at the front, it gets a closed-off grille to enhance aerodynamics. Down below, the front bumper gets a slight redesign with vertical satin silver slats to cool off the internal components such as the battery pack and the motors. Other than this, the front profile is very much identical to the Harrier with split headlamp setup however, the DRLS are now connected in the Harrier EV.

Moving to the side profile, the Harrier EV is identical to the ICE counterpart, baring a few differences. The EV version of the mid-size SUV sits on larger 18-inch alloy wheels which do get aero styling to improve efficiency. Other than this, everything else remains the same. Interestingly, the Harrier EV misses out on the flush-style door handles which made their debut with theTata Curvv andCurvv EV, and had recently been seen on the 2025Tata Altroz as well. The rear profile of the Harrier EV is also pretty much identical to the diesel-powered model. It continues to get the connected tail light setup, however, the rear bumper gets a slight redesign.

Tata Harrier EV: Cabin

Just like on the outside, the cabin of the Tata Harrier EV also resembles the diesel-powered Harrier. It continues to get a dual-tone cabin. However, the interior finish depends on the variant of choice. It gets a new 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the instrument cluster can be used to project maps for better convenience. Other key changes inside the cabin include a new rotary dial to select between six different terrain modes - Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom.

