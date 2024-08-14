HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Ev Launched And Driven: Pros And Cons You Must Know

Tata Curvv EV launched and driven: Pros and cons you must know

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Curvv EV comes as the first mass-market electric coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is positioned above Nexon EV in the auto
...
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV is the latest electric car in the Indian market and is taking a direct aim at the long list of mid-size SUVs that are either powered by a petrol motor, diesel engine or even the hybrids.
The Curvv EV has already been launched in the market with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.99 lakh, before taxes. It stands as the latest flagship all-electric SUV from the Tata Motors' camp.
The Curvv EV is also making some very big claims as a product that looks different and lasts longer on a single charge. Is it any good? Let us tell you.There are very noticeable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV. The front nonetheless looks quite smart, complete with DRL light bar and LED head lights as well as LED fog lights.
Full marks to Tata designers for keeping the production of Curvv EV nearly similar to the concept version showcased in 2022. The side angle is the best testament to the coupe design of Curvv EV, complete with the sloping roofline towards the rear. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets large windows on either side.
A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV. The view from here, otherwise, is quite sporty, complete with a stretched light bar here too and a high rear bumper.
While there is a generous 500-litre cargo area at the back, Curvv EV also comes with a frunk - front trunk. The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV. The dual-colour theme does a good job to give the cabin an upmarket feel even though hard plastics have been used quite generously as well.
The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite classy. Behind it is the all-digital driver display which also puts out the navigation feed from Google Maps and Apple Navigation.
The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints. Do not miss the touch panel for controlling the HVAC.
Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers. The other highlights in the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, 45W Type-C charging points at the front and rear, and a 360-watt JBL sound system.  So yes, the EV is generously kitted with a whole lot of features.
While the back seats are comfortable, passengers here will have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
Now while there are multiple colour options available on the Tata Curvv EV, there are two battery choices spread across multiple variants as well. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is more for the budget buyer but the 55 kWh battery is great for a claimed real-world range of around 420 kms, depending on drive traits and ambient conditions.
The Curvv EV drives confidently within city limits but can be quite quick on its wheels when the throttle is pressed aggressively. There are three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport, while regenerative braking through paddle shifters behind the steering helps put back charge percentage.
The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better. The ground clearance of 190 mm helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease but obviously, this is not a 4x4 beast. What could have also been better is the bite from the brakes.
Tata Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of safety features, complete with support from a dedicated mobile application. So as such, Curvv EV makes a good case for itself for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that is also electric. But a Nexon is still likely to be a better all-around option if budget is a very serious factor at play.
View all Images
The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.
Tata Curvv EV is the latest electric car in the Indian market and is taking a direct aim at the long list of mid-size SUVs that are either powered by a petrol motor, diesel engine or even the hybrids.
1/17
Tata Curvv EV is the latest electric car in the Indian market and is taking a direct aim at the long list of mid-size SUVs that are either powered by a petrol motor, diesel engine or even the hybrids.
The Curvv EV has already been launched in the market with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.99 lakh, before taxes. It stands as the latest flagship all-electric SUV from the Tata Motors' camp.
2/17
The Curvv EV has already been launched in the market with prices ranging from 17.49 lakh to 21.99 lakh, before taxes. It stands as the latest flagship all-electric SUV from the Tata Motors' camp.
The Curvv EV is also making some very big claims as a product that looks different and lasts longer on a single charge. Is it any good? Let us tell you.There are very noticeable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV. The front nonetheless looks quite smart, complete with DRL light bar and LED head lights as well as LED fog lights.
3/17
The Curvv EV is also making some very big claims as a product that looks different and lasts longer on a single charge. Is it any good? Let us tell you.There are very noticeable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV. The front nonetheless looks quite smart, complete with DRL light bar and LED head lights as well as LED fog lights.
Full marks to Tata designers for keeping the production of Curvv EV nearly similar to the concept version showcased in 2022. The side angle is the best testament to the coupe design of Curvv EV, complete with the sloping roofline towards the rear. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets large windows on either side.
4/17
Full marks to Tata designers for keeping the production of Curvv EV nearly similar to the concept version showcased in 2022. The side angle is the best testament to the coupe design of Curvv EV, complete with the sloping roofline towards the rear. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets large windows on either side.
A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
5/17
A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV. The view from here, otherwise, is quite sporty, complete with a stretched light bar here too and a high rear bumper.
6/17
The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV. The view from here, otherwise, is quite sporty, complete with a stretched light bar here too and a high rear bumper.
While there is a generous 500-litre cargo area at the back, Curvv EV also comes with a frunk - front trunk. The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
7/17
While there is a generous 500-litre cargo area at the back, Curvv EV also comes with a frunk - front trunk. The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV. The dual-colour theme does a good job to give the cabin an upmarket feel even though hard plastics have been used quite generously as well.
8/17
A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV. The dual-colour theme does a good job to give the cabin an upmarket feel even though hard plastics have been used quite generously as well.
The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
9/17
The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite classy. Behind it is the all-digital driver display which also puts out the navigation feed from Google Maps and Apple Navigation.
10/17
The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite classy. Behind it is the all-digital driver display which also puts out the navigation feed from Google Maps and Apple Navigation.
The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints. Do not miss the touch panel for controlling the HVAC.
11/17
The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints. Do not miss the touch panel for controlling the HVAC.
Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers. The other highlights in the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, 45W Type-C charging points at the front and rear, and a 360-watt JBL sound system.  So yes, the EV is generously kitted with a whole lot of features.
12/17
Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers. The other highlights in the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, 45W Type-C charging points at the front and rear, and a 360-watt JBL sound system.  So yes, the EV is generously kitted with a whole lot of features.
While the back seats are comfortable, passengers here will have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
13/17
While the back seats are comfortable, passengers here will have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
Now while there are multiple colour options available on the Tata Curvv EV, there are two battery choices spread across multiple variants as well. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is more for the budget buyer but the 55 kWh battery is great for a claimed real-world range of around 420 kms, depending on drive traits and ambient conditions.
14/17
Now while there are multiple colour options available on the Tata Curvv EV, there are two battery choices spread across multiple variants as well. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is more for the budget buyer but the 55 kWh battery is great for a claimed real-world range of around 420 kms, depending on drive traits and ambient conditions.
The Curvv EV drives confidently within city limits but can be quite quick on its wheels when the throttle is pressed aggressively. There are three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport, while regenerative braking through paddle shifters behind the steering helps put back charge percentage.
15/17
The Curvv EV drives confidently within city limits but can be quite quick on its wheels when the throttle is pressed aggressively. There are three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport, while regenerative braking through paddle shifters behind the steering helps put back charge percentage.
The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better. The ground clearance of 190 mm helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease but obviously, this is not a 4x4 beast. What could have also been better is the bite from the brakes.
16/17
The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better. The ground clearance of 190 mm helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease but obviously, this is not a 4x4 beast. What could have also been better is the bite from the brakes.
Tata Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of safety features, complete with support from a dedicated mobile application. So as such, Curvv EV makes a good case for itself for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that is also electric. But a Nexon is still likely to be a better all-around option if budget is a very serious factor at play.
17/17
Tata Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of safety features, complete with support from a dedicated mobile application. So as such, Curvv EV makes a good case for itself for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that is also electric. But a Nexon is still likely to be a better all-around option if budget is a very serious factor at play.

Tata Curvv EV is one of the major launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in August 2024. The all-new Curvv EV has been launched at a price range of 17.49 lakh and 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric coupe SUV sits above the Tata Nexon EV in the product lineup of the homegrown car manufacturer.

The coupe SUV has been known as a niche segment explored by luxury car manufacturers. However, with the launch of Curvv EV and Citroen Basalt, Tata Motors and the French auto giant have brought this body style into the mass-market category as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

With the Curvv EV's booking slated to commence on August 14, we have driven the car. Here are the pros and cons of the Tata Curvv EV we found.

Watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

Tata Curvv EV: Pros

The coupe SUV styling is considerably a fresh design philosophy in the Indian passenger vehicle market, especially in the mass market segment and electric vehicle category as well. Hence, the Curvv EV created a new niche in the country's passenger vehicle market. The sloping roof coupe SUV design plays a key differentiator role for the Curvv EV and aids it to grab attention easily on the road as well as give it a strong road presence.

Another positive point for the Tata Curvv EV is the pricing. Despite coming with a niche body style, and packed with a plethora of features, the carmaker has priced the Curvv EV competitive against rivals like MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400, while it also comes challenging the sibling Nexon EV Long Range. Tata Curvv EV is priced between 17.49 lakh and 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature-packed cabin is a major thumbs-up point for the Tata Curvv EV. The coupe SUV comes loaded with a wide range of features including the flush door handles, panoramic sunroof, V2L and V2V charging, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a powered tailgate with gesture control, rear seats with recline adjustment etc. Also, it comes with a large 500-litre boot storage.

Safety features remain a major positive point for the contemporary Tata cars and Curvv EV too walks the same path. It gets a wide range of safety features aided by advanced technology like level 2 ADAS, acoustic vehicle alert for pedestrians, ESP, 360-degree surround view camera, TPMS, hill hold assist and hill descent control. Besides that, it also has a robust body structure, six airbags, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

The Tata Curvv EV churns out around 420 km real-world range, which is a respectable range for a driver who drives in and around the city as well as on highways. The 125 bhp motor onboard the electric coupe SUV offers an enjoyable driving experience. The high-speed stability is good as well, which makes the driving experience smooth.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV drive review: Charged-up player in mid-size SUV game

Tata Curvv EV: Cons

Despite bringing freshness to the Indian passenger vehicle market, the coupe SUV body style has a major disadvantage over a standard SUV. The sloping roof design results in less headroom, especially for tall passengers. The rear seat of the Curvv EV is uncomfortable for tall passengers due to the high floor, difficult ingress and egress as well as short headroom. Also, the sloping roofline makes rearward visibility poor for the driver.

During our drive of the Curvv EV, we found the front lighting system often malfunctioning. This was not an intended function or cornering lights but even on the straight stretches as well. This certainly points to the concern around the quality control, fit and finish of the car. However, it is not sure if the issue was with the particular review unit or general across the Curvv EV.

The Tata Curvv EV comes with disc brakes on all four wheels. However, during our drive review, we found the braking power not so powerful in our drive car. In case of sudden braking, the braking could be inadequate, which is a serious safety concern.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.