Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle sees strong demand with 16,000 bookings in first week

The newly-launched Revolt Motors RV1 electric motorcycle has generated significant demand, having achieved over 16,000 bookings within the first week of its launch. Claimed to be the first Indian commuter e-motorcycle, the Revolt RV1 was launched on September 17 by Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways. It is offered in two variants and at a starting price of ₹84,990 (ex-showroom) for the RV1 and ₹99,990 (ex-showroom) for the premium RV1+.

The Revolt Motors RV1 electric motorcycle has seen over 16,000 bookings in its first week since launch on September 17. Priced from ₹84,990, it offer

Speaking about the response, Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, "We are deeply humbled by the unprecedented demand for the RV1. This monumental response not only strengthens our resolve but inspires us to continue leading the charge in India’s electric mobility revolution. The RV1 was designed with the everyday Indian commuter in mind, and to witness its acceptance at such a massive scale within a week is both thrilling and rewarding."

Revolt RV1 and RV1+: Key highlights

The Revolt RV1 comes with two battery options, where a 2.2 kWh battery in the base model offers a claimed range of 100 km. The 3.24 kWh battery in the RV1+ variant claims to allow for 160 km of range on a single charge, and both battery options are said to be rated for IP67 water resistance. The e-motorcycle is driven by a 2.8 kW mid-motor and a chain drive system, and Revolt further claims a payload capacity of 250 kg.

Also Read : India's best-selling e-motorcycle Revolt RV400 updated for 2024. Check what's new

The Revolt RV1 is fitted with LED units for its headlights, taillights, and license plate, and the rider gets a six-inch digital LCD instrument cluster. The e-motorcycle is further equipped with dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and a reverse mode.

The RV1 rides on telescopic forks in the front and twin shockers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm front and rear discs, and the e-motorcycle can charge from zero to 80 per cent in two hours and 15 mins.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: