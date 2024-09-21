India’s bestselling e-motorcycle Revolt RV400 updated for 2024. Check what’s new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2024

Revolt Motors has updated the RV400 electric bike bringing new features to its maiden offering

The 2024 Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but there are now new features available

The updated Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but with a new Lunar Green paint scheme

The RV400 gets a new Reverse Mode for the first time, along with a new leg guard and centre stand

 Check product page

There’s a revised digital instrument console that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity on the RV400

The RV400 now delivers a claimed range of 160 km, up from the previous 150 km on a single charge

There’s a fast charger that fully charges the 3.24 kWh battery in just 90 minutes

Power comes from the 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) mid-drive motor with a top speed of 85 kmph

The 2024 Revolt RV400 is priced at 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) but gets a host of offers making it more affordable
Want to know more about the 2024 Revolt RV400?
Click Here