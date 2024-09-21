India’s bestselling e-motorcycle Revolt RV400 updated for 2024. Check what’s new

Revolt Motors has updated the RV400 electric bike bringing new features to its maiden offering
The 2024 Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but there are now new features available
The updated Revolt RV400 gets the same design language but with a new Lunar Green paint scheme
The RV400 gets a new Reverse Mode for the first time, along with a new leg guard and centre stand
There’s a revised digital instrument console that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity on the RV400
The RV400 now delivers a claimed range of 160 km, up from the previous 150 km on a single charge
There’s a fast charger that fully charges the 3.24 kWh battery in just 90 minutes
Power comes from the 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) mid-drive motor with a top speed of 85 kmph
The 2024 Revolt RV400 is priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) but gets a host of offers making it more affordable