Revolt announces benefits of 20,000 on its electric motorcycles

Revolt Motors has rolled out a special “Azadi From Petrol" campaign to mark the nation’s 78th Independence Day. The limited-period initiative aims to encourage riders to move away from rising fuel expenses and embrace cleaner, smarter mobility solutions.

Under this offer, buyers can enjoy total benefits of up to ₹20,000 on any Revolt electric motorcycle. This includes free insurance coverage—worth as much as ₹7,000—under a Zero Insurance Fee scheme, along with cash savings of up to ₹13,000. The brand hopes the move will make the shift to electric mobility both accessible and financially appealing, particularly during the festive season.

Highlighting the campaign’s spirit, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said the initiative is more than just a festive discount—it’s an invitation for riders to gain independence from fuel price hikes, high maintenance needs, and dated technology. She urged customers to explore the advantages of riding electric with Revolt, citing it as a smarter, cleaner, and more cost-effective choice.

Revolt’s current range includes the flagship RV400, the recently launched RV400 BRZ, the RV1 and RV1+, along with the sporty new RV BlazeX. All models feature AI-driven technology, zero fuel reliance, and lower operating costs, designed to deliver a modern and engaging riding experience, claims the brand.

The ‘Azadi From Petrol’ offer will be valid from August 11 to August 16, 2025, across authorized Revolt dealerships nationwide, subject to availability. Interested buyers can reserve their motorcycle through the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest Revolt Hub.

Revolt entered Nepal

Revolt Motors has officially entered the Nepalese market, marking its debut with the opening of its first dealership in Kathmandu in collaboration with the MV Dugar Group. The outlet will showcase the company’s complete product lineup, which includes the RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1, RV1+, and the recently introduced RV BlazeX.

Building on this launch, Revolt has outlined plans to establish 12 more dealerships across Nepal in the coming months. These will be strategically located in major cities such as Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi. Each showroom will be equipped with dedicated service bays, trained electric vehicle specialists, and a full range of genuine accessories and branded merchandise, ensuring a comprehensive ownership experience for customers.

