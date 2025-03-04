Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG M9: Electric cars expected for launch in India in H1 2025
- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, MG have been gearing up for the launch of their respective electric cars in the Indian market in 2025.
The electric car segment in India has been witnessing a rapid growth with several carmakers launching their respective products in this space. Hyundai started the 2025 by launching Creta Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. After that, the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car e Vitara.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be a major launch in India in the first half of 2025. Besides that, MG M9 and MG Cyberster are two other electric cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, which are also expected to launch in the country soon. Apart from that, Tata Motors is also expected to launch the Harrier EV during the same timeframe.
Here is a quick look at the electric cars expected to hit the Indian market in the first half of this year.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the most awaited electric vehicle in India in 2025. The electric SUV was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 in production-ready form. The e Vitara has already started reaching the Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country ahead of launch. It will be available in two battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The electric SUV will offer a claimed range of more than 500 kilometres on a full charge.
JSW MG Motors is a key player in the Indian electric car market with models like Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV. Now, the automaker is aiming to ramp up its EV game in India with new models. The MG MG is one of the key products in that strategy, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and is slated to launch in India soon, challenging rivals like Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. The MG M9 comes as a premium electric MPV, which will be sold through the carmaker's dedicated premium retail network MG Select. Powered by a 90 kWh battery pack, the M9 promises around 400 kilometres of range on a full charge.
The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Slated to be sold through the MG Select network alongside the M9 MPV, the Cyberster gets scissor doors. Powering this electric roadster is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It promises a range of up to 570 kilometres on a full charge. The MG Cybster claims to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The electric powertrain onboard this electric sportscar is capable of churning out 510 bhp peak power and 725 Nm of maximum torque.
Tata Motos holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with models like Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The automaker is gearing up to launch Harrier EV, which will be the next big electric car from the homegrown brand. The concept form of the Harrier EV has already been showcased, while the prototype of the electric SUV has been spotted doing road tests multiple times. Expect it to launch in India sometime in the first half of 2025. It could come offering around 500 kilometres of range and AWD technology.
