Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG M9: Electric cars expected for launch in India in H1 2025

The electric car segment in India has been witnessing a rapid growth with several carmakers launching their respective products in this space. Hyundai started the 2025 by launching Creta Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. After that, the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car e Vitara.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be a major launch in India in the first half of 2025. Besides that, MG M9 and MG Cyberster are two other electric cars showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, which are also expected to launch in the country soon. Apart from that, Tata Motors is also expected to launch the Harrier EV during the same timeframe.

Here is a quick look at the electric cars expected to hit the Indian market in the first half of this year.