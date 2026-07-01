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Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2026, 12:24 pm
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Tata Sierra EV launched in India at an introductory starting price of 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options.

Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV was launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options.
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV was launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options.
Tata Sierra.ev
EMI starting at just
₹24,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Tata Sierra EV in India at an introductory starting price of 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra SUV further strengthens the carmaker's grip on the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where the homegrown auto giant already holds the lion's share.

The Tata Sierra EV joins the list of other electric cars in Tata Motors' product lineup. The other models available in the company's EV portfolio include Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV.

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The newly launched Tata Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 665 km on a single charge. The Sierra EV offers advanced technology-aided features such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, 120 kW DC fast charging, etc.

Tata Sierra EV: Colour options
  • Rishikesh Rapids
  • Nainital Nocturne
  • Coorg Clouds
  • Pure Grey
  • Pristine White
  • Andaman Adventure
  • Bengal Rouge

The premium electric SUV gets seven different colour options: Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturne, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, and Bengal Rouge. Speaking of variants, or persona, as Tata dubs it, it comes in six different options: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A AWD.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and wondering which variant or persona to pick, here is a quick explainer for each variant and the features they offer.

Tata Sierra EV: Variant-wise features

Tata Sierra EV: Variants explainer
PurePure S (Over Pure)Adventure (Over Pure S)Empowered (Over Adventure)Empowered A (Over Empowered)Empowered A AWD (Over Empowered A)
  • Ultra glide suspension
  • Bi-LED projector headlamps
  • Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp
  • R18 alloy wheels
  • 31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment
  • 26.03 cm Digital Cockpit
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
  • LED turn indicators
  • 6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)
  • 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
  • 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
  • 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat
  • Prismatic IRVM
  • Front-row height-adjustable seat belts
  • Rear wiper with washer system
  • Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter
  • Rear camera with Park Assist Guides
  • Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
  • 2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
  • 2 rear 65W Type-C USB
  • Shark fin antenna with GPS
  • All door power windows
  • EV route planner for Android Auto
  • One shot up/down driver window
  • Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side
  • Front armrest with storage
  • 12V power outlet in boot
  • Adjustable headrest in front & rear row
  • Auxilliary lamp in tailgate
  • 250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages
  • Amazon Alexa voice assistant
  • Electric tailgate release
  • Perimetric Alarm System
  • Valet mode
  • Rear AC vents
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Cooled glovebox
  • ISOFIX
  • Flush door handles with welcome lights
  • Monostable gear shifter
  • Illuminated ring on charging bowl
  • Over The Air (OTA) updates
  • Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • High mounted LED stop lamp
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Cruise control
  • Tyre repair kit
  • iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G
  • Central locking with PEPS keyfob and push button start
  • Electronic Stabilty Program (ESP) with 19 features
  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering
  • Front parking sensor
  • Smart slide parcel tray
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold
  • Roof rails
  • SOS calling (E-call/B-call)
  • Vehicle to Load (V2L)
  • Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)
  • Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)
  • Front frunk storage
  • 360-degree HD SVS with 4Sight Blind Spot
  • 8-way sliding sun visor with illuminated mirror
  • Boss mode
  • Express cooling
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Wireless charger
  • Boot lamp
  • Rear defogger
  • Ambient lighting (IP & centre console)
  • 4 terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, Rough, Custom) with Rotary Knob
  • Branded audio
  • 12 JBL Black speakers with central speaker, subwoofer and SonicShaft soundbar
  • Harman AudioworX Enhanced with 13 JBL audio modes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Arcade.ev Suite with 30+ apps
  • Airconsole
  • DrivePay with voice command and e-commerce
  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
  • Smart front seat back pockets
  • Front-row thigh support extender
  • In-built navigation with Mappls
  • Drift mode
  • Horizon view triple screen infotainment experience
  • 31.24 cm personal infotainment touchscreen (PID)
  • Ventilated seats
  • 6-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function
  • BreatheIQ purifier with AQI display
  • Automatic car wake up by keyfob
  • Digi Access (NFC Card)
  • Night Saber bi-LED booster headlamp
  • Ambient lighting (Sunroof, front door & overhead console)
  • Clamshell tailgate with gesture control
  • Welcome and goodbye animation
  • Progressive side indicators
  • Puddle lamps
  • Rear fog lamps
  • Dual-zone fully automatic temperature control (DATC)
  • 2 rear Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
  • Leatherette interiors
  • 60:40 rear seats with 2-stage recline
  • Rear armrest with cup holders
  • Adjustable centre headrest in the second row
  • R19 alloy wheels
  • 4-way powered co-driver seat
  • HypAR HUD with multi-colour guides
  • Cabin sterilization - Ioniser system
  • 540° view (Transparent Mode (180°) + 360° SVS)
  • Blind spot view monitor
  • Adaptive front & rear turn camera
  • DST - Dynamic Steering Torque (ESP)
  • ADAS L2+ with 22 key features
  • Auto Park Assist (APA) with 16 features
  • QWD dual motor setup
  • Boost mode
  • 6 terrain modes - Normal, Grass/Snow, Mudruts/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom
  • Off-road assist

The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV itself comes well equipped with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, while the higher variants keep adding on.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2026, 12:24 pm IST
TAGS: Tata Sierra EV Tata Motors

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