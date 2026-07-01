Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Variant-wise features explained

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Tata Sierra EV in India at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra SUV further strengthens the carmaker's grip on the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where the homegrown auto giant already holds the lion's share.
The Tata Sierra EV joins the list of other electric cars in Tata Motors' product lineup. The other models available in the company's EV portfolio include Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV.
The newly launched Tata Sierra EV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 665 km on a single charge. The Sierra EV offers advanced technology-aided features such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, 120 kW DC fast charging, etc.
Tata Sierra EV: Colour options
Rishikesh Rapids
Nainital Nocturne
Coorg Clouds
Pure Grey
Pristine White
Andaman Adventure
Bengal Rouge
The premium electric SUV gets seven different colour options: Rishikesh Rapids, Nainital Nocturne, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, and Bengal Rouge. Speaking of variants, or persona, as Tata dubs it, it comes in six different options: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A AWD.
If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and wondering which variant or persona to pick, here is a quick explainer for each variant and the features they offer.
Tata Sierra EV: Variant-wise features
Tata Sierra EV: Variants explainer
Pure
Pure S (Over Pure)
Adventure (Over Pure S)
Empowered (Over Adventure)
Empowered A (Over Empowered)
Empowered A AWD (Over Empowered A)
Ultra glide suspension
Bi-LED projector headlamps
Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp
R18 alloy wheels
31.24 cm touchscreen infotainment
26.03 cm Digital Cockpit
Auto headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Follow-me-home headlamps
Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
LED turn indicators
6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)
8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
6-way manually adjustable driver seat
4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat
Prismatic IRVM
Front-row height-adjustable seat belts
Rear wiper with washer system
Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter
Rear camera with Park Assist Guides
Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
2 rear 65W Type-C USB
Shark fin antenna with GPS
All door power windows
EV route planner for Android Auto
One shot up/down driver window
Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side
Front armrest with storage
12V power outlet in boot
Adjustable headrest in front & rear row
Auxilliary lamp in tailgate
250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages
Amazon Alexa voice assistant
Electric tailgate release
Perimetric Alarm System
Valet mode
Rear AC vents
All-wheel disc brakes
Cooled glovebox
ISOFIX
Flush door handles with welcome lights
Monostable gear shifter
Illuminated ring on charging bowl
Over The Air (OTA) updates
Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
High mounted LED stop lamp
Steering mounted controls
Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo
Rear window sunshade
Cruise control
Tyre repair kit
iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G
Central locking with PEPS keyfob and push button start
Electronic Stabilty Program (ESP) with 19 features
Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
Front LED fog lamps with cornering
Front parking sensor
Smart slide parcel tray
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold
Roof rails
SOS calling (E-call/B-call)
Vehicle to Load (V2L)
Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)
Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)
Front frunk storage
360-degree HD SVS with 4Sight Blind Spot
8-way sliding sun visor with illuminated mirror
Boss mode
Express cooling
Auto-dimming IRVM
Wireless charger
Boot lamp
Rear defogger
Ambient lighting (IP & centre console)
4 terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, Rough, Custom) with Rotary Knob
Branded audio
12 JBL Black speakers with central speaker, subwoofer and SonicShaft soundbar