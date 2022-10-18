Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali

Ola Electric has teased the Hill Hold Assist feature that will be launched through the MoveOS 3 update.

Ola Electric is all set to release the MoveOS 3 on October 22. This will bring an interesting and much-awaited feature to its electric scooters, claims the ride-hailing startup turned electric vehicle manufacturer. Ola Electric on Tuesday hinted through a teaser on its social media platform that the upcoming MoveOS 3 will feature Hill Hold Assist technology.

Hate uphill tasks? Lucky for you, our scooter doesn’t. Hold on to your horses for this MoveOS 3 feature reveal.

See you on 22nd Oct at 2pm ✨

The Ola electric scooter starts rolling back and downwards while going uphill, as it takes a few seconds to register the throttle input. At that point, the rider cannot use the brakes because the scooter cuts down the throttle as soon as the brakes are applied. This is where the hill hold assist technology will help the Ola electric scooter riders.

The MoveOS 3 is expected to bring many new features and technologies to Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters. One of these upcoming features is the Party Mode, as the EV manufacturer has teased. Ola Electric has been teasing the upcoming features under the MoveOS 3 for the last few days. In one such tweet, the EV manufacturer wrote, “Get ready for a new MoveOS 3 feature that’ll help you get the party started anytime, and anywhere". Interestingly, a similar feature has been spotted on Tesla's electric vehicles as well.

Ola Electric also teased another feature which is acceleration sounds. This feature will play a sound of an internal combustion engine when the scooter moves. The manufacturer's tweet teasing this feature said, “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up." A similar feature is available in Tesla cars, where the drivers can choose from a range of exhaust sounds played through hidden speakers when the car runs. In India, Revolt too used a similar feature in its electric motorcycle.

While launching its electric scooter for the first time in India, Ola Electric promised several other features, among which some are still not available. These include voice assist/control, moods, widgets, profiles and calling. Expect some of them to be available in MoveOS 3.

