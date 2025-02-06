Ola Roadster X vs Revolt RV1: Which electric motorcycle should be your pick

Ola Electric has finally launched the much-awaited Roadster X electric motorcycle in India. It comes as the first electric bike from the EV maker as well as one of the most affordable electric motorcycles in the country. The Ola Roadster X range has been launched at a price range of ₹75,000 - ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), which is introductory and slated to surge after February 11. Available in three different variants, the Ola Roadster X gets three different battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is dominated by electric scooters. However, lately, the number of electric motorcycles in this space has grown significantly, with several EV makers launching their respective products. Revolt Motors is one of the key players in this segment and was among the first movers in this domain as well. The Revolt RV1 is one of the key competitors against the newly introduced Ola Roadster X.

Here is a comparison between the Ola Roadster X and Revolt RV1 electric motorcycles.

Ola Roadster X vs Revolt RV1: Price

The Ola Roadster X is available at an introductory price range of ₹75,000 - ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), which will be increased to ₹90,000 - ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) post-February 11. Ola Roadster X gets three different battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh.

The base variant is currently priced at ₹75,000 (ex-showroom) and will be priced at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), once the introductory offer is over. The mid variant is powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). After February 11, it will cost ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is powered by a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). It will be priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), after February 11.

On the other hand, the Revolt RV1 is priced at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). This means the Ola Roadster X and Revolt RV1 are priced highly competitive against each other. However, a wider portfolio of the Ola Roadster X gives it an edge over the RV1.

Ola Roadster X vs Revolt RV1: Specification

Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle gets three different battery choices, which come paired with a 7 kW electric motor. The base variant of the electric motorcycle promises a 105 kmph top speed and up to 117 km range on a single charge. The mid variant promises a 117 kmph top speed, while the top-end variant is capable of running at a top speed of 124 kmph. These two variants promise up to 159 km and up to 200 km range on a full charge, respectively. The Revolt RV1 promises up to 100 km range on a single charge, while it is capable of running at a top speed of 70 kmph.

