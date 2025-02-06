Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 6, 2025: Honda Cars India attains E20 compliance throughout its entire product lineup

HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 6, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 6, 2025

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2025, 11:31 AM
Latest news on February 6, 2025: The entire range of Honda Cars India is now E20 compliant.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

06 Feb 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Honda Cars India attains E20 compliance throughout its entire product lineup

  • Honda Cars India confirms all cars made since January 1, 2009 are E20 compatible, allowing the use of petrol with up to 20% ethanol.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs

  • KTM India launched the 390 Adventure series in India, which comprises the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure S model has not been launched in the country.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Test drive delivered in 10 minutes: Zepto to bring Skoda Kylaq straight to your doorstep

  • Zepto has moved into an entirely different lane in the Q-commerce journey and will offer test drive of the new Skoda Kylaq in just 10 minutes.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST

Reviews News Live Updates: Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet first ride review: Subtle changes make big difference

  • Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet shares its underpinnings with the F77. However, instead of clip on handlebars, it now uses a single-piece handlebar.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 08:44 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda-Nissan merger deal thrown into doubt only weeks after talks began. Here's why

  • A collapse of the discussion would spell trouble for Nissan, which was counting on Honda for a lifeline.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: No more toll hassles: Govt proposes annual and lifetime toll passes for national highways

  • The Indian government is likely to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for private car owners, which will allow the users unlimited access to national highways and expressways.
Read the full story here

06 Feb 2025, 07:15 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2025, 07:15 AM IST

