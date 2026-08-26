MG Hector Tomahawk EV, PHEV launched in India; prices start from 19.49 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in India, which comes as the latest electric SUV from the brand in the country. It has been launched at an introductory BaaS price, starting at ₹13.99 lakh, with battery rental commanding ₹4.9 per kilometre. The introductory upfront price is ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these prices are available for a limited period.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

The five-seater version is available in Essence trim and priced at ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater version gets Excite, Exclusive and Essence trims, which are priced at ₹19.49 lakh, ₹21.99 lakh, and ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Besides the Hector Tomahawk EV, the automaker also introduced the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, which claims to be the first true plug-in hybrid EV of India. It has been launched at a starting BaaS price of ₹21.79 lakh, with the battery rental commanding ₹3.2 per km. The upfront cost of the SUV is ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, for the Exclusive and Essence trims having a seven-seater configuration.

Essentially launched as a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560, the MG Tomahawk EV is the first electric SUV of the automaker in India to be based on the OEM's new ADAPT vehicle platform, which is a modular architecture capable of housing multiple types of electrified powertrain technology. With this seven-seater electric SUV, MG is targeting popular models in the segment like the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Harrier EV.

With models like Windsor EV, Comet EV, and ZS EV, MG has become a key player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. EVs currently account for 8% of the automaker's monthly sales in India. With the new electric SUV, MG is aiming to ramp up that share.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Booking, delivery and warranty

Bookings for the MG Hector Tomahawk EV are already open. Test drive and delivery of the EV will commence from September 2026. It gets three years of unlimited warranty, three years of roadside assistance and two labour-free services.

On the other hand, the PHEV comes with three years of unlimited warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free services. Bookings for the SUV are open now. Test drives and deliveries will commence from November 2026.

Besides the Hector Tomahawk EV, the automaker also introduced the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, which claims to be the first true plug-in hybrid EV in India.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Design

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has taken design inspiration from the famous Curtiss P-40B Tomahawk fighter plane from the World War II era. It visually carries the design that resembles the Starlight 560. It sports a closed-off front grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps with distinct H-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The bumper comes with a sculpted appearance.

Moving to the side profile, the electric SUV gets large alloy wheels, protective black wheel arch cladding, body coloured door handles, and a high roofline culminating in an integrated tailgate spoiler. At the back, the SUV sports clear-lens LED taillights, a split-tailgate layout, and silver inserts on the bumper to give it a rugged finish. It sports LED rear fog lamps as well.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with a different grille, considering it has an internal combustion engine under the hood.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,770 mm in height. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a 2,810 mm wheelbase. Inside the cabin, 85% of the area is dedicated to space and comfort. It gets a five- and seven-seater layout. The EV offers 610 litre boot space in the five-seater layout, which is reduced to 528 litres in the seven-seater configuration.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Interior & features

Inside the cabin, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV comes with a minimalist dual-tone theme and leatherette upholstery on the dashboard. It gets a 22.35 cm digital instrument cluster, and a massive 39.62 cm touchscreen infotainment system has a driver-centric layout. It integrates the physical switchgear for climate control and seat ventilation. This looks futuristic and premium but may annoy some drivers who love the practicality and convenience of physical buttons and switchgear.

It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The cabin gets a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, front ventilated seats, iSmart 3.0 with 30+ Hinglish commands, automatic powered tailgate, 256 colour ambient lights, powered seats, rear window sunshade, panoramic sunroof, iSwipe tough gesture controls, etc. It comes with intelligent cabin modes, including Nap, Camp, Pro Pet, Energise, Valet and Quiet.

The PHEV version of the SUV comes with a different interior theme. It gets a Moroccan Brown and Carbon theme.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Safety

On the safety front, it gets a 360-degree HD surround view camera with transparent wheel and chassis view. Other key features include ESP, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Hill Hold Assist, Level 2 ADAS suite, etc.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV: Powertrain

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that comes with ceramic insulation layers and high-temperature-resistant electrolytes. It is paired with an advanced battery management system with millivolt-level precision. The EV claims to be capable of running up to 517 km on a full charge. It supports 90 kW DC fast charging. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 150 kW peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it comes with Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) tech.

The PHEV version of the Hector Tomahawk gets a 1.5-litre engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. Combined, this hybrid powertrain enables the SUV to run up to a 1,100 km range, out of which, in pure EV mode, the SUV can run more than 115 km. MG claims the PHEV returns 22-25 km fuel economy. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in nine seconds. It churns out 148 kW of power.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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