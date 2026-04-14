Kia confirms Syros EV for India; Launch expected in 2026

South Korean automaker Kia has confirmed the launch of a new electric SUV in the Indian automotive market. At the 2026 Kia CEO Investor Day, the launch of the Kia Syros EV has been confirmed for India. The company intends to expand its electric vehicle portfolio, especially the budget-friendly range, which consists of the Kia Carens Clavis EV .

Kia confirmed the Syros EV for India during its 2026 Investor Day. Produced locally on the K1 platform, this budget-friendly SUV features advanced tech and supports Kia's ambitious sales targets.

“In India, one of Kia’s core emerging markets, the company is targeting annual sales of 4,10,000 units and a 7.6 per cent market share by 2030. The strategy includes expanding its lineup to 10 models, offering eight electrified vehicles (xEVs), including the Syros EV, Sorento HEV, and Carnival HEV, and expanding the dealer network to 800 locations," said a Kia spokesperson.

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Kia Syros EV: Design

According to the spy shots which have surfaced recently, the Syros is expected to look similar to the internal combustion engine-powered counterpart. There might be a few changes to the exterior, including the front grille and alloy wheels, among others. The Kia Syros EV will be built on the same K1 platform as the ICE-powered Syros, which will allow for a reduced turnaround time for the production of the EV iteration, along with a reduced development cost.

Kia Syros EV: Localised Production

The Kia Syros EV will be produced locally in India, much like its three-row MPV sibling, Carens Clavis EV. In addition to that, the company intends to implement a localised production strategy, aligned with regional demands and policy environments.

“In parallel, Kia will implement a localised production strategy aligned with regional demand and policy environments. This includes producing EV2 and EV4 in Europe, EV6 and EV9 in the US, and locally optimised EV models (Syros and Carens EV) for emerging markets in India, further enhancing supply chain resilience and market responsiveness," the Kia spokesperson added.

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Kia Syros EV: Features

The Kia Syros EV is expected to boast multiple features, including a trinity display digital instrument cluster, ventilated front and rear seats, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and connected car technology, among others. The battery pack and the power figures are still under wraps and will be disclosed during the launch of the Syros EV.

Kia Syros EV: Launch Timeline

The Kia Syros EV has been spotted testing, which indicates that it is extremely close to the production-ready version. This means that the Kia Syros EV can be expected to launch sometime later this year.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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