Volkswagen to Mercedes-Benz push electric concepts to steal show at IAA Mobility

The IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich has witnessed the unveiling of some spectacular concept cars. Global auto majors such as Volkswagen , Mercedes-Benz , and Skoda have previewed their future products through some exciting concept models. Interestingly, all these auto companies focused on electric mobility while showcasing their concept cars.

Volkswagen, Skoda and Mercedes-Benz showcased some of the spectacular concept electric cars at the Munich Motor Show, which are likely to come to India in the coming years.

While Volkswagen focused on its future entry-level electric cars, Skoda showcased its most affordable electric car. Mercedes-Benz also showcased an all-electric avatar of its most popular SUV. Interestingly, some of these models are expected to come to the Indian market as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi A4 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 47.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 48.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Superb 2025 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Here is a quick and comprehensive view of the exciting concept cars showcased at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich that would come to India in the coming years.

Volkswagen has showcased the ID. Cross concept at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, which serves as the base for an electric compact SUV. The German auto giant is focusing on affordable electric mobility with premium features and technology. The ID. Cross concept has been showcased alongside other concept electric cars at the event, which include the ID.2 all1, ID. GTI Concept2, and the ID.1 EVERY11.

This concept enhances the possibility of an electric compact SUV in the same segment as the T-Cross and Taigun. Underpinned by MEB+ architecture, the Volkswagen ID. Cross concept gets a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system. The EV promises up to 420 km range at a top speed of 175 kmph. The powertrain is capable of churning out 207 bhp peak power.

Skoda unveiled its Epiq electric SUV at the IAA Mobility 2025. The Skoda Epiq has been displayed at the event as part of Volkswagen AG's greater approach to bring affordable electric cars. The Skoda Epiq electric SUV is the first model of the brand to fully embrace the brand’s new Modern Solid design philosophy. It gets a minimalist look, T-shaped LED daytime running lights, etc.

It will be positioned below the 4.4-meter-long Elroq, and is based on the MEB Entry architecture, like the other small Volkswagen Group EVs. The Epiq EV will offer up to 425 km range on a single charge. It is expected to come in a front-wheel-drive configuration. Also, there would be two battery sizes available for this EV: 38 kWh and 56 kWh. The Skoda Epiq will boast of V2V and V2L charging capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new GLC EV with EQ Technology at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, marking a major milestone in the German luxury car manufacturer's electric vehicle strategy and design evolution. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is the first series-production electric car from the brand to embody the next phase of its Sensual Purity design philosophy. The OEM dubs the Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology as its most important EV yet.

The concept gets an illuminated large grille, star-shaped LED lights at front and rear, a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with matrix backlight technology with more than 1,000 LEDs. The EV promises up to 713 km range on a single charge. The base trim of this EV is the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300+ with EQ Technology, offering 363 bhp power and 503 Nm torque. The top-end all-wheel-drive GLC 400 4Matics generates 476 bhp power and 808 Nm torque, good for a 0-100 kmph time of 4.4 seconds. Mercedes-Benz GLC EV should charge from 10-80 per cent in under 24 minutes, peaking at 330 kilowatts.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: