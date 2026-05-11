JSW MG Motor India EV Wholesales Grow 9% Between January-April 2026

JSW MG Motor India has reported strong growth in its electric vehicle business, with EV wholesale numbers witnessing a sharp rise in 2025. The company wholesaled 61,171 electric vehicles in 2025, compared to 28,882 units in 2024, registering a massive 111 per cent year-on-year growth.

The numbers highlight MG’s growing presence in India’s EV segment, driven by products such as the Windsor EV and the ZS EV. The company has steadily expanded its electric portfolio while also focusing on improving accessibility and ownership experience for buyers.

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MG has also started 2026 on a positive note. Between January and April 2026, the company recorded EV wholesales of 17,539 units, compared to 16,220 units during the same period in 2025. This marks a 9 per cent growth in the first four months of the year, indicating sustained momentum for the brand’s electric vehicle lineup.

The Windsor EV has become an important volume generator for MG in the mass-market EV category, while the ZS EV continues to attract buyers looking for a more premium electric crossover. The consistent growth in wholesales reflects increasing customer interest in electric mobility, alongside improving charging infrastructure and wider product awareness.

Alongside the sales announcement, JSW MG Motor India has also introduced limited-period benefits on select EVs. Customers purchasing the Windsor EV and ZS EV can avail free public charging for one year. Additionally, the ZS EV is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh, while the Windsor EV gets benefits of up to ₹35,000. These offers are valid till May 20, 2026.

The prices of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹14 lakh and goes up to ₹18.50 lakh. On the other hand, the ZS EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh and goes up to ₹20.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

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