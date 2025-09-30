Omega Seiki launches autonomous 3-wheeler ‘Swayamgati’ EV in India

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has launched Swayamgati, the world’s first production-ready autonomous electric three-wheeler, marking a significant step in India’s journey towards intelligent mobility. Priced at ₹4 lakh for the passenger variant, the vehicle is designed for controlled environments such as airports, campuses, industrial zones, and smart cities.

Swayamgati integrates OSM’s electric three-wheeler platform with an AI-driven retrofit autonomy system. It requires prior mapping of routes, which can be customised to the client's needs for distance and stop coverage. The launch positions India as a contender in the global autonomous mobility market, projected to reach USD 620 billion by 2030, according to a McKinsey report.

Testing and rollout

The vehicle has completed Phase 1 pilot testing on a 3-km route with seven stops, successfully demonstrating autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, and safe passenger transport without human intervention. With the pilot validated, OSM has begun commercial rollout under Phase 2 in structured, semi-controlled environments.

Designed for Indian roads

Unlike autonomous models built for high-income global markets, Swayamgati has been engineered for Indian traffic conditions, low-speed, high-density routes, and varied terrains. Its compact size and intelligent navigation make it suitable for both metro cities and Tier 2 and 3 towns. As a 100 per cent electric vehicle, it contributes to zero emissions while lowering operational costs.

OSM founder and chairman Uday Narang described the launch as “a bold step into the future of Indian transportation," emphasising that India is now capable of leading global trends in autonomous technology. Chief Strategy Officer Vivek Dhawan added that the three-wheeler “democratises autonomy" by making advanced technology affordable and practical for everyday mobility needs.

Topic Details Vehicle Type Autonomous EV 3-Wheeler Model Name Swayamgati Autonomy System AI-driven with LiDAR and navigation tech Route Mapping Customizable per client’s requirements Tested Distance 3 km (Phase 1 pilot with 7 stops) Deployment Environments Airports, campuses, industrial parks, smart cities, gated communities Emissions Zero tailpipe emissions Price ₹ 4.00 lakh (ex-showroom)

Manufacturing and ecosystem support

To support production, OSM operates three plants in India, two in Faridabad and one in Chakan (Pune), alongside an international assembly facility in Dubai’s Jafza free zone. The company also has a network of over 200 dealerships and service centres in India, ensuring after-sales support for customers across passenger and cargo applications.

