Mercedes-Benz VLE production begins at Vitoria plant in Spain

German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently announced that it has begun the series production of its electric van, the VLE, at its Vitoria production facility in Spain. Additionally, the VLE is set to be based on the new Van Architecture, which is a modular, drivetrain-flexible platform and boasts a maximum seating capacity of eight passengers. Not only that, but Mercedes-Benz intends to underpin its entire Van portfolio with the new architecture.

Mercedes-Benz has begun series production of the electric VLE van at its Vitoria plant in Spain. Built on a new modular architecture, it offers over 700 km of range and seats up to eight passengers.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said, “The VLE shows how we drive innovation at Mercedes-Benz: fast, focused and with the highest quality ambition. We developed this vehicle in a very short time, enabled by a digital development approach, strong, cross-functional international teams, and the Vitoria plant, which turns the Mercedes promise into reality on the road."

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Mercedes-Benz VLE: Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz VLE was first globally showcased in March. The electric Van from the German automaker boasts new 800V technology, along with ultra-fast charging. Not only that, but the Mercedes-Benz VLE boasts a range of more than 700 km. Additionally, the VLE has been equipped with the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), allowing the driver to monitor driving performance as well as operate infotainment apps on the system.

“With the start of production of the VLE in Vitoria, we are now entering a new era. The team is highly motivated to get started now and to do genuine pioneering work with the VLE. I am very proud that the site has implemented the extensive preparations in a very short time. It’s an impressive demonstration of our team’s high level of expertise and flexibility," said Thomas Klein, Head, Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vitoria Plant

The company has stated that the commencement of series production for the VLE is a milestone in the modernisation of Mercedes-Benz Vans’ Vitoria facility, one of the company’s most important manufacturing sites in Europe. The transformation has involved investments in new body and paint shops, upgraded assembly operations, and advanced logistics and IT infrastructure.

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The company further stated that the enhancements enable flexible multi-powertrain production on a single assembly line, while improving efficiency, digital integration, and overall manufacturing capability. Notably, the extensive upgrade programme was carried out without disrupting production of existing models, including the V-Class, Vito, and eVito.

The facility will further produce models based on the company’s next-generation van architecture. Moreover, the Vitoria plant is the first site in Mercedes-Benz’s global production network to build the new VLE in series. The Fuzhou plant in China will follow at the end of the year, producing vehicles specifically for the Chinese market.

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