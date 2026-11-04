Mercedes-Benz GLC EV launched in India with 711 km range, priced at 78.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched its latest electric SUV in India, in the form of the new GLC EV . While the German luxury carmaker had already commenced pre-bookings of this electric SUV, now, it has announced the pricing. Launched at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be locally assembled in India. Also, it is the fastest global model of the brand to be launched in India, arriving in less than a six-month period in the country after its global launch. Deliveries of the SUV will start on Diwali. The automaker claims to have already secured over 1,000 bookings for the EV and it has been sold out till March 2027.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is the first car of the OEM to be built on the MB.EA-M architecture. It features a three-pointed star design for the LED DRLs, an illuminated grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, twin-piece wrap-around LED taillights, and flush-fitting door handles. Inside the cabin, the GLC EV comes equipped with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a massive 39.1-inch MBUX hyperscreen, Level 2+ ADAS suite, transparent bonnet view, panoramic sunroof, rear axle steering, and a 4D Burmester music system.

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On the powertrain front, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV gets a single powertrain choice, under the 400 4Matic guise. The new GLC EV is powered by a 94 kWh battery pack, paired with a dual electric motor setup, which enables the SUV with all-wheel-drive functionality. The electric powertrain churns out 490 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. It claims to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has been one of the most successful products from the brand in India, replicating its global success. Now, the automaker is aiming to replicate that success story with the GLC EV as well. With this SUV, Mercedes-Benz is aiming to further strengthen its position and market share in the Indian luxury electric car market, where the GLC EV will compete with rivals such as the BMW iX3.

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