Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings

EQS 580 electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz brandishes several key highlights like being the first locally-assembled luxury car in India and the most aerodynamic production car from Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday informed it has received over 300 confirmed bookings for its EQS 580 electric sedan. The Mercedes EQS 580 was officially launched at ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of September and is now the first and only luxury electric vehicle (EV) to be locally assembled in the country.

Mercedes EQS 580 stands as the flagship electric sedan in the product portfolio of the country and is only marginally less capable - in terms of performance - to its high-performance twin in the form of Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which was launched in August. But while the AMG EQS 53 comes in via the import route and is priced at ₹2.45 crore, the EQS 580 is being locally assembled at the company facility in Chakan, near Pune.

With over over 500 hp and offering 800 Nm of torque, the EQS 580 is quite a capable EV but its biggest claim to fame would be its ARAI-certified range of a little over 850 kms per charge. Part of it is thanks to a mammoth 107.8 kWh battery pack which powers its dual-motor set up. Being the most aerodynamic Mercedes production car also helps - the EQS 580 has a drag co-efficient of 0.20 Cdr. For reference, the S-Class has a drag co-efficient of 0.22 Cdr.

But while the EQS is the electric equivalent of S-Class in terms of product positioning, it is priced slightly lesser while offering a silently luxurious drive. It brags of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen in its cabin, gets adaptive ambient lighting, massage functionalities, 15-speaker Burmester music system, panoramic sunroof and a host of safety feature highlights.

Mercedes is predicting a large chunk of its sales in India to come from electric vehicles and as such, is determined to further expand its product lineup here. Next up is the EQB SUV launch which is scheduled for later this year. But for now, the entire focus is on the EQS 580 that is expected to drive in not just existing Mercedes owners but those from other brands as well. “The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, in an official press statement.

