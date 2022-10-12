HT Auto
Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings

EQS 580 electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz brandishes several key highlights like being the first locally-assembled luxury car in India and the most aerodynamic production car from Mercedes.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 15:49 PM
The EQS 580 is the third electric car from Mercedes in India, after the EQC and AMG EQS 53.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
The EQS 580 is the third electric car from Mercedes in India, after the EQC and AMG EQS 53.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday informed it has received over 300 confirmed bookings for its EQS 580 electric sedan. The Mercedes EQS 580 was officially launched at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of September and is now the first and only luxury electric vehicle (EV) to be locally assembled in the country.

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India reverse sweeps Covid blues, 2022 sales on track to beat 2019)

Mercedes EQS 580 stands as the flagship electric sedan in the product portfolio of the country and is only marginally less capable - in terms of performance - to its high-performance twin in the form of Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which was launched in August. But while the AMG EQS 53 comes in via the import route and is priced at 2.45 crore, the EQS 580 is being locally assembled at the company facility in Chakan, near Pune.

With over over 500 hp and offering 800 Nm of torque, the EQS 580 is quite a capable EV but its biggest claim to fame would be its ARAI-certified range of a little over 850 kms per charge. Part of it is thanks to a mammoth 107.8 kWh battery pack which powers its dual-motor set up. Being the most aerodynamic Mercedes production car also helps - the EQS 580 has a drag co-efficient of 0.20 Cdr. For reference, the S-Class has a drag co-efficient of 0.22 Cdr.

But while the EQS is the electric equivalent of S-Class in terms of product positioning, it is priced slightly lesser while offering a silently luxurious drive. It brags of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen in its cabin, gets adaptive ambient lighting, massage functionalities, 15-speaker Burmester music system, panoramic sunroof and a host of safety feature highlights.

Mercedes is predicting a large chunk of its sales in India to come from electric vehicles and as such, is determined to further expand its product lineup here. Next up is the EQB SUV launch which is scheduled for later this year. But for now, the entire focus is on the EQS 580 that is expected to drive in not just existing Mercedes owners but those from other brands as well. “The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, in an official press statement.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EQS
