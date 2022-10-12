HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz India reverse sweeps Covid blues, 2022 sales on track to beat 2019

Mercedes-Benz India leads the luxury car segment in the country and is crafting quite a significant gap between itself and its closest rivals.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM
The newly-launched EQS 580 EV has received over 300 confirmed bookings.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
The newly-launched EQS 580 EV has received over 300 confirmed bookings.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced it has sold 11,469 units in the domestic market in the first nine months of 2022, significantly higher than the 8,958 units delivered in the same period in 2021. More significantly, Mercedes is well poised to possibly overtake the sales figure from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 - a significant achievement considering the multiple challenges the automotive industry has had to face up to.

Sales for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-September period of the ongoing year saw a 28 per cent growth over figures in the same period of 2021. Bolstered by a slew of new launches as well as updated models have helped the Germans strengthen position at the top of the Indian luxury car market. This despite the semiconductor shortage continuing to pose as a threat for most parts of the ongoing year.

When figures from this year, however, are pitted against those from all of 2019, there may well be much to cheer going forward. In all of 2019, the company sold around 13,700 units. This is before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, hitting sales of every manufacturer in India and the world over. But at just around 2,800 short of that figure this year so far, Mercedes could well be gearing up to underline an even more significant rebound. “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. "We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline."

Models like E-Class LWB, GLE and GLS remain the power performers but Mercedes-Benz says its high-end vehicles like GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S- Class, S-Class are also gaining a lot of attention. The newly-launched EQS 580 electric car - the first locally-assembled luxury EV - has received over 300 confirmed bookings. The attention now, however, is on meeting delivery timelines. “It remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints," said Schwenk, adding the company is now gearing up for yet another EV in the form of the EQB SUV.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz India E-Class LWB GLE GLS EQS 580
