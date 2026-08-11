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Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 11 Aug 2026, 10:04 am
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  • Mercedes-AMG has previewed a new sporty SUV that is expected to share the 1,153bhp electric performance technology of the AMG GT 4-Door.

Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
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Mercedes-AMG has released the first teaser images of a new performance SUV, giving an early look at a model expected to use the same high-output electric technology as the recently revealed AMG GT 4-Door. The company posted images and a short video on its AMG social media channels, showing the SUV hidden under a cover and describing it as a vehicle “Born in Affalterbach. Built to challenge all you know. #MercedesAMG."

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AMG SUV teased

The covered vehicle is visibly taller than the AMG GT 4-Door, confirming its SUV proportions. The teaser also points to a design connection between the two models, with similar-looking headlights and rear lighting elements.

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There are some differences, however. The teaser shows a single taillight unit on either side, rather than the three-light arrangement used on the AMG GT 4-Door. Mercedes has not shown enough of the front end to confirm whether the SUV will use the same grille treatment as the GT.

Affalterbach, where Mercedes-AMG is based, is also central to the SUV's positioning. Mercedes says the upcoming model will be the first AMG “completely developed in Affalterbach", distinguishing it from earlier AMG SUVs.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range

GT 4-Door technology

The new SUV is expected to sit alongside the electric AMG GT 4-Door, which was unveiled in May with 1,153 bhp. It is currently Mercedes' most powerful production vehicle.

One of the key technologies in the GT 4-Door is its axial-flux electric motor setup. These motors offer high power density and form part of a new generation of AMG's electric performance hardware.

The GT 4-Door also uses an 800V electrical system and a silicon-anode battery. Mercedes says its charging system can add 280 miles of range in 11 minutes. The car also features simulated engine sounds and artificial gear changes as part of its driving experience.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz Dream Days festive offers announced with 6.99% interest, EMI holiday

More than one SUV possible

Mercedes had already hinted that an SUV using similar hardware was in development during the GT 4-Door's unveiling. There is also speculation that the new architecture could support several SUV models rather than just one.

That could eventually result in different body sizes using the same 1,000-plus bhp electric drivetrain technology. For now, Mercedes has not confirmed power output, battery capacity, dimensions or launch timing for the SUV.

The latest teaser suggests the model is moving closer to its full reveal, but the images remain deliberately limited, leaving key technical and design details undisclosed.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2026, 10:04 am IST
TAGS: mercedes amg amg
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