Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spied with frameless doors

Mahindra 's upcoming BE.07 electric SUV has been spotted testing once again, offering a clearer look at the production-ready model ahead of its expected global debut. While the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, several exterior details are now visible, indicating that the born-electric SUV is moving closer to production.

The BE.07 will sit above the BE 6 in Mahindra's electric SUV lineup and is expected to be a more practical five-seater SUV. It will be based on the company's INGLO electric platform and is likely to share several mechanical components with the existing BE and XEV models.

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What do the latest spy shots reveal?

Despite the camouflage, the test vehicle reveals a number of production-ready design elements. Up front, the SUV gets angular projector headlamps along with front parking sensors integrated into the bumper. The lower section also houses fog lamps, while the bonnet appears more sculpted than before.

From the side, the BE.07 features frameless doors, flush-fitting door handles and large black-finished alloy wheels. The sloping roofline and rising window line continue to give the SUV a coupe-inspired profile, although the overall silhouette is more upright than the BE 6, making it look more like a conventional SUV.

At the rear, the prototype sports vertically stacked LED tail lamps, a rear wiper and washer, and a tailgate-mounted registration plate recess. The rear styling also appears cleaner and more production-friendly than the original concept.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision S spied with production-spec headlamps and front-end design

Interior likely to borrow from existing Mahindra EVs

While the cabin has not been photographed, the production BE.07 is expected to carry forward several features already seen on Mahindra's latest electric SUVs.

Expected equipment includes dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type-C charging ports, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Six airbags are also likely to be offered as standard.

Expected powertrain

Mahindra has not officially revealed the technical specifications of the BE.07 yet. However, it is expected to use the same INGLO platform as the BE 6 and XEV range, meaning battery pack options and electric motor configurations could be shared across the lineup.

The SUV is expected to be positioned as a larger and more family-oriented offering than the BE 6 while retaining the performance and technology associated with Mahindra's born-electric architecture.

Expected launch

The latest round of testing suggests that development is progressing steadily. While Mahindra is yet to announce an official launch timeline, the BE.07 is expected to arrive as the next addition to the company's growing born-electric portfolio, positioned above the BE 6 and aimed at buyers looking for a larger premium electric SUV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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