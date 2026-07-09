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Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features, Colour

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2026, 11:34 am
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  • Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will take on established midsize SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and several other rivals in the segment.

Nissan Tekton teased
The Tekton features a connected style DRL running in parallel with chrome on the front grille.
Nissan Tekton teased
The Tekton features a connected style DRL running in parallel with chrome on the front grille.
Nissan Tekton
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₹14,400/ month
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Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Nissan is set to expand its India portfolio with the debut of the all-new Tekton SUV. The upcoming model is expected to strengthen the Japanese automaker's presence in one of the country's most competitive segments while introducing a fresh design philosophy and a host of modern features.

The Tekton will join the Magnite and Gravite in Nissan's Indian lineup. As the wraps come off, this live blog will bring you every major announcement, including design highlights, interior details, feature list, powertrain specifications, launch timeline, expected pricing, and all the key updates from the unveiling event as they happen.

09 Jul 2026, 11:34 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: 75 years of SUVs

Nissan has been selling SUVs for the past 75 years. To mark this milestone, the brand is unveiling the Tekton in Mumbai for the whole world.

09 Jul 2026, 11:27 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Event about to start

The launch event of the Tekton is about to start. We will be reporting live from the event so stay tuned.

09 Jul 2026, 11:25 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: No strong hybrid for Nissan Tekton?

Unlike the Renault Duster, the Nissan Tekton is reportedly unlikely to receive the strong hybrid powertrain. Instead, Nissan is expected to focus on turbo-petrol engine options, at least during the initial phase of its lifecycle.

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09 Jul 2026, 11:02 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Turbo petrol engines on offer

The SUV is expected to be offered with Renault-Nissan Alliance's turbo-petrol engines. Buyers can expect manual as well as automatic transmission choices depending on the variant.

09 Jul 2026, 10:45 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Tekton lettering spotted

One interesting styling design that is quite prominent "Tekton" lettering embossed on the leading edge of the bonnet, adding to the SUV's rugged appeal.

09 Jul 2026, 10:31 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Teaser reveals bold front grille

The latest teaser showcases a large rectangular grille finished with horizontal slats. A red accent strip runs across the grille, while a chrome garnish sits underneath, giving the SUV a distinctive appearance.

09 Jul 2026, 10:15 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Unique styling

Although it shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster, Nissan has confirmed that the Tekton gets completely different exterior styling, helping distinguish it from its French cousin.

09 Jul 2026, 09:47 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Baby Patrol

The Tekton has earned the nickname "Baby Patrol" thanks to its upright stance and front-end design that borrows cues from the flagship Nissan Patrol SUV sold overseas.

09 Jul 2026, 09:29 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: The spiritual successor to the Terrano?

Many enthusiasts are calling the Tekton the spiritual successor to the Nissan Terrano. Like the Terrano, the upcoming SUV shares its platform with Renault's midsize SUV but gets its own styling and identity.

09 Jul 2026, 09:20 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Brand's third model for India

Nissan's India lineup currently comprises the Magnite and Gravite. The Tekton will become the third model in the company's portfolio and is expected to play a significant role in increasing showroom footfall.

09 Jul 2026, 08:52 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Nissan to enter India's hottest SUV segment

With the Tekton, Nissan will finally have a contender in the midsize SUV space, one of the fastest-growing segments in the country. The SUV will compete against established players which have been doing quite well in the Indian market.

09 Jul 2026, 08:29 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Rivals

Nissan Tekton will go against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun.

09 Jul 2026, 08:01 am IST

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: When and where will the launch event happen?

Nissan will launch the Tekton in Mumbai. The event begins at 11:30 AM.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2026, 08:01 am IST

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