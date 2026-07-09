Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features, Colour

Nissan Tekton Live Launch And Latest Updates: Nissan is set to expand its India portfolio with the debut of the all-new Tekton SUV. The upcoming model is expected to strengthen the Japanese automaker's presence in one of the country's most competitive segments while introducing a fresh design philosophy and a host of modern features.

The Tekton will join the Magnite and Gravite in Nissan's Indian lineup. As the wraps come off, this live blog will bring you every major announcement, including design highlights, interior details, feature list, powertrain specifications, launch timeline, expected pricing, and all the key updates from the unveiling event as they happen.