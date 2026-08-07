Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its electric performance lineup with the introduction of the GT 53 4-Door Coupe, a new four-door electric grand tourer positioned as the entry point to the recently launched GT 4-Door Coupe family. The model combines a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with an 800-volt battery architecture, delivering up to 400 kW (544 hp), a claimed WLTP range of more than 800 km, and ultra-fast charging capability.

The company confirmed that sales in Germany will begin on August 13, 2026, with prices starting close to €115,430 or ₹1.15 crore. However, the carmaker has not issued an official statement about an India launch yet.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe: Performance and acceleration

The GT 53 uses two permanent magnet synchronous motors that produce a combined peak output of 544 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG claims the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 230 km/h. Buyers opting for the AMG Driver’s Package can increase the top speed to 250 km/h.

A two-speed transmission is fitted to the rear motor, with the first gear focused on strong acceleration and low-speed efficiency, while the second gear is designed for sustained high-speed performance and highway efficiency.

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Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe: Battery and charging

A major highlight of the new model is its 106 kWh usable battery operating on an 800-volt electrical architecture. The battery uses directly cooled cylindrical cells, with cooling oil circulating around each individual cell to maintain consistent temperature control during high-performance driving and repeated fast charging.

Mercedes-AMG says the GT 53 supports DC charging of up to 600 kW, allowing the battery to add more than 534 km of WLTP range in 10 minutes. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes 11 minutes under suitable conditions.

The rear of the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupé features an active spoiler and aerodynamic diffuser elements designed to enhance stability and efficiency.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe: All-wheel drive and suspension

The GT 53 comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which can vary torque distribution between the front and rear axles. The front motor can disconnect when not required, helping improve efficiency during light-load driving.

Suspension duties are handled by AMG RIDE CONTROL with adaptive damping and air springs. Drivers can choose between Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ suspension settings depending on road conditions and driving preferences.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz unveils next-generation GLA with electric powertrains, hybrid to be introduced later

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe: Aerodynamics and design

The new GT 53 features a standard active rear spoiler and an optional active rear diffuser. The spoiler automatically adjusts its angle based on speed and driving conditions to balance downforce and aerodynamic efficiency, while the diffuser is designed to reduce drag during high-speed driving.

Mercedes-AMG says the car is 4 cm lower than its predecessor despite the battery being mounted in the underbody.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe: Interior and driving modes

Inside, the GT 53 features a 14-inch driver-oriented central touchscreen, sports seats, wireless charging pads, and optional displays for the front passenger. The panoramic roof can switch between transparent and opaque sections.

The car includes six driving modes: Comfort, Sport, AMGFORCE Sport+, Slippery, Eco, and Individual. A distinctive feature is AMGFORCE Sport+, which recreates the sound and feel of a six-cylinder AMG engine through simulated gear changes and digitally engineered engine acoustics.

Mercedes-AMG Chairman, Dr Stefan Weckbach said, “With the new GT 4-Door, we have made a real statement. A highly dynamic vehicle that impresses in every respect. Now we are expanding the family with a very attractive entry-level model at an equally attractive price. It combines the superior power of the drive system with the emotional intensity that distinguishes Mercedes-AMG: precise, intense, and captivating."

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