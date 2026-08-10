Mercedes-Benz Dream Days festive offers announced with 6.99% interest, EMI holiday

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced its 2026 festive offers under the ‘Dream Days’ campaign. The programme will be available from August 11 to October and includes finance and exchange benefits on select models.

The GLA and GLC are eligible for a three-month EMI holiday, with customers required to pay only a minimal EMI during the first three months of ownership. The company has not specified the exact EMI amount applicable under the offer.

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Mercedes-Benz will also offer a 6.99 per cent interest rate on select models during the campaign. The applicable models and financing terms may vary depending on the product and customer eligibility.

Key to Key programme covers GLE and GLS

The GLE and GLS are covered by the carmaker’s Key to Key programme. Under this scheme, customers can upgrade to a new variant after 24 months without making a down payment on the upgraded vehicle. Mercedes-Benz says the programme is designed around a two-year ownership cycle.

The festive offers also include trade-in benefits for customers exchanging their existing vehicles for a Mercedes-Benz. These are being offered along with the company’s Welcome Program.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz unveils next-generation GLA with electric powertrains, hybrid to be introduced later

STAR Agility+ finance continues alongside festive offers

The Dream Days campaign will run alongside Mercedes-Benz Financial Services’ existing STAR Agility+ finance product. It includes an assured buyback value, service package and extended warranty, with Mercedes-Benz claiming that the scheme can reduce monthly payments by up to 40 per cent compared with conventional finance.

At the end of the STAR Agility+ tenure, customers can either upgrade to another Mercedes-Benz, retain the vehicle by refinancing the outstanding amount or return the car and settle the agreement using the assured buyback value.

Mercedes-Benz will also give select customers a chance to win a Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Paddock Experience as part of the campaign. The company has not announced further details about the contest.

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