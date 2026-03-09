HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Matter Partners With Iontra To Introduce Ai Driven Battery Intelligence

Matter partners with Iontra to introduce AI-driven battery intelligence

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2026, 14:26 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Matter and Iontra integrate real-time battery sensing and adaptive charging into Matter’s AIDV, enabling health-aware, AI-driven battery control and safer, faster charging.

Matter x Iontra
Matter’s AIDV platform with Iontra’s adaptive battery sensing enables real-time battery health monitoring and dynamic charging control.
Matter x Iontra
Matter’s AIDV platform with Iontra’s adaptive battery sensing enables real-time battery health monitoring and dynamic charging control.
View Personalised Offers on
Matter Aera arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Matter, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Iontra Inc to integrate advanced battery sensing and adaptive charging technology into its AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform. The collaboration aims to introduce real-time battery intelligence into Matter's vehicle architecture, enabling batteries to monitor their condition and adjust charging behaviour dynamically.

The companies say the move represents a shift toward smarter energy systems in electric mobility, where software and intelligence play a larger role in improving performance, safety, and long-term battery reliability.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruthisan Racer (HT Auto photo)
Maruthisan Racer
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Rowwet Trono (HT Auto photo)
Rowwet Trono
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Birla V6 (HT Auto photo)
Birla V6
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.72 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Birla Dms (HT Auto photo)
Birla DMS
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.63 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Seeka Sbolt (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SBolt
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Real-time battery monitoring and adaptive charging

Under the partnership, Iontra’s technology will allow Matter’s battery systems to continuously monitor their state of health rather than relying on estimated values. Charging behaviour can then adapt based on the real condition of individual cells.

This approach is designed to reduce thermal stress, slow down battery degradation, and maintain performance levels over time. By actively managing these factors, the system can also expand safety margins without sacrificing charging speed or overall efficiency.

Matter says the technology could also improve consistency in battery performance across a vehicle’s lifecycle while enabling faster and safer charging without requiring hardware modifications.

Also Read : Matter unveils AI-Defined Vehicle platform for next-gen electric two-wheelers

Building on Matter’s software-defined vehicle architecture

The integration builds on Matter’s existing Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, which already manages battery safety, protection, and monitoring using real-time data systems.

With the addition of Iontra’s sensing and adaptive charge-control capabilities, the company aims to move beyond fixed charging profiles and static battery assumptions. Instead, the system will introduce predictive and adaptive behaviour that allows batteries to respond to real-world usage conditions.

“Our SDV architecture established a strong foundation for battery safety and performance", said Kumar Prasad Tellikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, Matter. “Integrating Iontra’s sensing and adaptive charging capabilities allows energy systems to sense their true condition, adapt in real time, and evolve across the vehicle lifecycle, marking the transition from software-defined control to AI-defined energy behaviour," he added.

Also Read : Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out

Towards AI-governed energy systems

According to Matter, the integration forms a key part of its AI-Defined Vehicle framework, where energy systems, propulsion, thermal management, and materials work together as an intelligent, adaptive ecosystem.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO at Matter, explained, “Electric mobility will not be defined by electrification alone; it will be defined by intelligence. By integrating adaptive battery intelligence as a core layer of our AIDV architecture, we are advancing a first-of-its-kind initiative from India towards AI-governed energy systems in mobility."

Focus on safer and longer-lasting EV batteries

Iontra says its technology focuses on enabling batteries to sense and respond to their own health in real time, improving reliability and safety for electric mobility products. “Battery intelligence is essential to performance, safety, and trust in electric mobility. Matter’s AIDV approach closely aligns with our belief that batteries must be health-aware and adaptive at the edge," explained Jeff Granato, Co-Founder and CEO, Iontra Inc “Together, we are enabling eMobility products that are safer, more reliable, and deliver consistent performance over their entire life."

Expansion across future two-wheelers

MATTER says validation and integration work for the technology is underway. The company plans to deploy the system across multiple upcoming two-wheeler models as it expands its AI-Defined Vehicle platform in the coming years.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2026, 14:26 pm IST
TAGS: matter matter ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.