Matter partners with Iontra to introduce AI-driven battery intelligence

Matter , an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Iontra Inc to integrate advanced battery sensing and adaptive charging technology into its AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform. The collaboration aims to introduce real-time battery intelligence into Matter's vehicle architecture, enabling batteries to monitor their condition and adjust charging behaviour dynamically.

The companies say the move represents a shift toward smarter energy systems in electric mobility, where software and intelligence play a larger role in improving performance, safety, and long-term battery reliability.

Real-time battery monitoring and adaptive charging

Under the partnership, Iontra’s technology will allow Matter’s battery systems to continuously monitor their state of health rather than relying on estimated values. Charging behaviour can then adapt based on the real condition of individual cells.

This approach is designed to reduce thermal stress, slow down battery degradation, and maintain performance levels over time. By actively managing these factors, the system can also expand safety margins without sacrificing charging speed or overall efficiency.

Matter says the technology could also improve consistency in battery performance across a vehicle’s lifecycle while enabling faster and safer charging without requiring hardware modifications.

Building on Matter’s software-defined vehicle architecture

The integration builds on Matter’s existing Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, which already manages battery safety, protection, and monitoring using real-time data systems.

With the addition of Iontra’s sensing and adaptive charge-control capabilities, the company aims to move beyond fixed charging profiles and static battery assumptions. Instead, the system will introduce predictive and adaptive behaviour that allows batteries to respond to real-world usage conditions.

“Our SDV architecture established a strong foundation for battery safety and performance", said Kumar Prasad Tellikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, Matter. “Integrating Iontra’s sensing and adaptive charging capabilities allows energy systems to sense their true condition, adapt in real time, and evolve across the vehicle lifecycle, marking the transition from software-defined control to AI-defined energy behaviour," he added.

Towards AI-governed energy systems

According to Matter, the integration forms a key part of its AI-Defined Vehicle framework, where energy systems, propulsion, thermal management, and materials work together as an intelligent, adaptive ecosystem.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO at Matter, explained, “Electric mobility will not be defined by electrification alone; it will be defined by intelligence. By integrating adaptive battery intelligence as a core layer of our AIDV architecture, we are advancing a first-of-its-kind initiative from India towards AI-governed energy systems in mobility."

Focus on safer and longer-lasting EV batteries

Iontra says its technology focuses on enabling batteries to sense and respond to their own health in real time, improving reliability and safety for electric mobility products. “Battery intelligence is essential to performance, safety, and trust in electric mobility. Matter’s AIDV approach closely aligns with our belief that batteries must be health-aware and adaptive at the edge," explained Jeff Granato, Co-Founder and CEO, Iontra Inc “Together, we are enabling eMobility products that are safer, more reliable, and deliver consistent performance over their entire life."

Expansion across future two-wheelers

MATTER says validation and integration work for the technology is underway. The company plans to deploy the system across multiple upcoming two-wheeler models as it expands its AI-Defined Vehicle platform in the coming years.

