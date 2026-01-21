Matter unveils AI-Defined Vehicle platform for next-gen electric two-wheelers

Matter has unveiled its new AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform at Technology Day 3.0, positioning it as the core architecture for its next phase of electric two-wheeler development. The company says the platform will underpin a range of future products across multiple two-wheeler segments over the next 36 to 48 months.

The AIDV platform marks a shift from conventional mechanically defined, electronically controlled or software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures. Unlike these, the new platform embeds AI deeper into vehicle control systems, allowing key functions such as power delivery, thermal management, battery ageing and system diagnostics to adapt continuously during real-world use. The platform is compatible with multiple battery capacities and is aimed at improving long-term efficiency, reliability and lifecycle costs rather than just peak performance figures.

The Matter Aera electric motorcycle, which is currently built as an SDV, will be migrated onto the AIDV platform. Aera introduced features such as a Hypershift gearbox, liquid-cooled motor and battery, and over-the-air software updates that modify vehicle behaviour without hardware changes. The AIDV platform is positioned as the next step, adding AI-led decision layers on top of this foundation.

Rare-earth-free motor designs

Matter further highlighted its work on rare-earth-free motor designs, adaptive flux control, improved battery cell and pack design, and integrated thermal management. These technologies are aimed at reducing dependence on critical materials, improving durability and maintaining consistent performance over time. The company also outlined a domain-integrated compute strategy, where processing is consolidated rather than spread across multiple standalone controllers.

Matter’s upcoming product volley

Alongside the platform reveal, Matter announced a five-segment product roadmap. Over the next four years, the company plans to introduce electric models in segments spanning street nakeds, adventure bikes, youth-focused commuters and electric scooters. All of these products are expected to share a common hardware, software and data backbone derived from the AIDV platform.

Matter stated that it currently holds over 97 granted patents and has developed more than 400 technology innovations, which it sees as critical to supporting its long-term product and platform strategy.

The company further revealed a range of statistics collected from owners of the Matter Aera, who have collectively clocked in 65,000 hours of riding. This includes a total of 1,37,145 rides and 21,05,063 km covered. Out of this, the longest single trip made by one rider amounted to 182 km.

